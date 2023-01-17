Lisa Rinna Says Sutton Stracke And Garcelle Beauvais Have To “Show Up And Work” After Her Exit

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna announced that she was departing the show after a messy Season 12. She also admitted that she was “a flipping nightmare” on social media.

Lisa went after co-star Sutton Stracke repeatedly. It was a war over tickets to Elton John’s gala.

Erika Jayne opined that no one could fill Lisa’s role on RHOBH. “She’s the GOAT,” Erika stated. Andy Cohen called Lisa’s career on the franchise “an iconic run.” He also made it clear that he hopes this “is a pause” for Lisa.

According to Deadline, Lisa sounded off in Interview about what the show will look like next season. “I think Sutton and Garcelle are going to have a tough time because they’re going to have to show up and work,” Lisa explained. “I did a lot of work. Because I’m a worker bee and I’ll just do it. I’ll say it. I don’t have any fear.”

She continued, “If you’re so liked, you’re not going to want to do the work. So, who’s going to do the work over there? That’s my question.”

Lisa added, “Who’s going to say, ‘I heard you said this about me.’ Who’s going to do that? You tell me. Who’s going to do that over there?” I think an actual cast member on the show. Duh.

She also weighed in on Crystal Kung Minkoff. “I will give Crystal the benefit of the doubt and say she’s too young,” she said. “You’ve got to be a more hardened bitch like we are to do this show. She’s like a baby dolphin and we are sharks.”

The former Days of our Lives actress stated that both Garcelle and Sutton are “sharks.” I’m sure they are thrilled by that sentiment.

“They just need to be who they really are. They are that, but they just have to let go of this facade they created,” Lisa added. She thought that producers should find a “great wildcard or somebody unknown” to join the cast.

But fear not. If Season 13 is tanking because of her absence, Lisa has a plan. If “worse comes to worst and they got nothing five weeks or six weeks into filming, they should call Brandi [Glanville].”

Sutton and Garcelle have been putting in the work. Sutton wasn’t afraid to go toes with Erika about her confusing legal situation.

And last season, Garcelle held Erika accountable for swearing at her 14-year-old son. She also questioned Erika’s lack of compassion for Tom Girardi’s alleged victims.

Somehow, I have a feeling that Season 13 of RHOBH won’t be a flop season. Sorry, Lisa!

