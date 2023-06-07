Did Lala Kent Go Too Far Comparing Tom Sandoval’s Effect on Raquel Leviss to Charles Manson?

The day has finally come for Part 3 of the Vanderpump Rules reunion and, as we all know, bombshells will be dropped. Surely, the only thing that will get us through is James Kennedy and Lala Kent’s hilarious commentary on the side. The rest — AKA watching Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss, and Ariana Madix all sit in the same room — is bound to be dark.

Lala has been doing the most since the Pump Rules #Scandoval broke. To be fair, Lala has been Raquel’s biggest hater since Day 1. Even when she was going to be James’s wife, Lala saw through the Bambi-eyed b-word. What a world.

Lala released an episode of her podcast Give Them Lala before the VPR reunion to squeeze every last drop out of this golden reality TV lemon. As one might expect, she spent plenty of time continuing to trash Raquel and everything she stands for. However, one of her digs may have crossed a line for some fans of the show.

Lala Kent will always do the most

Lala has compared Sandoval to a lot of things since his cheating ways were revealed, the worst probably being a mini Randall Emmett. Now, she’s taken him a step further by comparing him to an infamous serial killer. Well, more accurately, she compared Raquel to one of Manson’s loyal followers.

“They hung on every word of his, because they didn’t know any different,” Lala explained. “Like she said, ‘I finally felt heard and seen,’ so I’m thinking that that’s kind of the equivalent.” Uh oh. Maybe Raquel and Tom Schwartz do have something in common — being prime victims for serial killers.

Lala doubled down on her idea that Raquel was “lost” enough to fall victim to someone like Manson. Well, to be fair, she claimed it was someone else’s idea she was merely repeating to avoid blame. Classic Lala.

“I think we would need to dig deep into whoever did the psych evaluations on the cult members of Charles Manson, and then we would know what really was going on with Raquel,” Lala said. OK, I get that #Scandoval has made every VPR fan question everything, but is Miss Lala going too far? We all could use a break from all of this drama — it’s driving us all insane.

The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion concludes June 7 at 9/8c on Bravo.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF LALA KENT’S COMPARISON OF TOM SANDOVAL AND CHARLES MANSON? DO YOU AGREE WITH HER ANALYSIS OF RAQUEL?