Lala Kent Has ‘Zero Idea’ About Vanderpump Rules Reunion Bombshell

As Vanderpump Rules nears its final reunion episode to round out Season 10, speculation abounds over what part three will hold. We thought part two was bombshell-filled enough, but apparently, part three will have something massive.

Fans have only been able to speculate. Odds are it’s something between Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, and Raquel Leviss. Perhaps this bombshell will finally bring Tom off of his attention pedestal.

We know the cast will get the chance to confront Raquel, who has bafflingly chosen to be at the reunion. But beyond that, we’re in the dark. Lala Kent took to The View to answer some questions about the reunion.

The fate of VPR hangs in the balance

Lala started by saying, “I wish I knew what tomorrow’s episode looked like, but I think [the producers are] so nervous there’s going to be a leak because we’re talkers in this group.” She further elaborated that no one had been shown a final cut of the reunion yet. The audience was meant to extrapolate that Lala would get in trouble for mentioning anything about the reunion.

After the group took a moment to attempt to psychoanalyze Raquel and Tom, Sara Haines brought the discussion back to the reunion. She said, “They’ve been teasing it—supposedly, there’s a bombshell that none of you know what it is … that could affect people wanting to continue to shoot the show at all … Do you have any idea what this could be?”

Lala answered, “Zero idea. But I do have a hard time believing it would shake us so much we wouldn’t come back. We were so desperate to be on camera signing up for reality TV. There’s not much to make us run.” If Lala’s right, fans can rest assured Vanderpump Rules will continue unchanged. But if she’s wrong? Well, we’ll just have to see.

The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion concludes on Wednesday, June 7, at 9/8c on Bravo.

