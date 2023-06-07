James Kennedy Teases Bombshell Revelation on Part 3 of the Vanderpump Rules Reunion

Okay guys, today is the day and there’s no turning back. We’ve come this far and it’s almost over, Part 3 of the Vanderpump Rules reunion airs tonight! We’ll get to the end of Scandoval Phase I and the BIG SECRET will finally be revealed.

Lots of theories were passed around after Pump Rules EP Alex Baskin confessed contracts are being held until the cast sees the final show. The third installment of the reunion was held from viewing until yesterday. James Kennedy saw it, knows the dish, and said we all need to buckle up. He shared what amounts to a warning on his Instagram.

HE KNOWS

After everything fans have been through in Season 10, James says it’s not over yet. In an Instagram reel made last night, he said, “Guys. If you think it’s been a wild ride thus far. Strap your bloody seatbelts. The madness begins tomorrow.”

He added, “This is not a drill. Get. Ready.” Okay dude, we’re ready. But viewers are pretty desensitized at this point. Not much will shock us unless Droopy Dog Tom Schwartz is uncovered as the mastermind behind #puppygate.

According to James, it’s a big one. “Let me just tell you, like, if you were thinking that you’re over it, right, or you’re ready to forgive anyone, just watch tomorrow and I swear, you’re gonna get shot back to square one, OK?” Someone needs to have Schwartz’s Xanax bottle on standby if James is this shooketh. It might be we’re looking at Tom Sandoval and Rachel Raquel Leviss’ entanglement has been going on for a lot longer than originally suspected.

In a previous interview, Alex Baskin said, “We wind down the day of [filming the reunion] and then a few days later, there’s yet another development. I’ll just say this isn’t a garden-variety getting-the-group-together-to-recap show or, in this case, just Raquel speaking her piece of apologies to Ariana [Madix]. There are revelations and developments that left even our heads spinning.”

So maybe it isn’t Lisa Vanderpump taking her toys and heading to Vegas. And it kind of rules out the show twisting into a TomTom direction. At any rate, we will find out tonight.

Make sure to watch Part 3 of the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion. It airs at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

