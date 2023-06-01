Tom Sandoval Called Ariana Madix ‘Motherf**ker’ During Pump Rules Reunion

Tempers were high at the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Reunion taping, the second part of which aired on May 31. There were lots of angry outbursts, lots of tears — except, oddly enough, for the homewrecker herself. Rachel Raquel Leviss, shown watching from her trailer a safe 100 yards from Scheana Shay, remained serenely calm.

Surprisingly, the cheater at the center of #Scandoval never shed as much as a single tear., Her Pump Rules co-star Tom Schwartz was nervous. Schwartzy publicly popped a Xanax right before Scheana was swapped out for Raquel.

Her partner in crime, Tom Sandoval, was definitely not as self-contained as his paramour. He lost his temper nearly every time he opened his mouth. Tom was angry, defensive and spewing profanities (which Peacock so graciously streams uncensored the next day). Though we’ve heard the Worm with a Stash go off before, it was jarring to hear him actually call his ex a “motherf**ker” to her face.

Sandoval goes too far – again

VANDERPUMP RULES — “Reunion” — Pictured: (l-r) Ariana Madix, Andy Cohen — (Photo by: Nicole Weingart/Bravo via Getty Images)

The former lovers were arguing about their past issues when Ariana Madix claimed Tom used to coach her on how to protect their image as a couple. She said he’d instructed her to never let someone finish a sentence if they were saying something negative about them.

“No, that’s not what I said,” Tom angrily interjected. “I said, ‘You need to correct them.’ That was also yours. That was your tactic, motherf**ker!”

Sitting next to him, Lisa Vanderpump, who has faced criticism in recent weeks for defending her business partner, seemed shocked. “Did you just call her motherf**ker?” she asked incredulously, to which Tom casually shrugged and admitted, “Yeah.” Fortunately for Sandy, nobody else seemed to notice the attack.

Next, the argument shifted to Sandoval accusing Ariana of always questioning his intelligence. “You would always tell me, ‘Your brain don’t work so well,’” he said, which Ariana denied and claimed had begun as Tom’s joke about himself.

Firing back that her ex was “delusional,” the Something About Her co-owner said she’d “never” called him “dumb” until the March 23 reunion taping, which took place just three weeks after Tom and Raquel’s affair was revealed.

“Never once have I called you dumb, and I’m gonna use your tactic … that if someone’s saying something wrong about you, never let them finish their sentence,” she clapped back.

Wearing the best revenge dress of all time, Ariana took no prisoners. I can’t wait to see if she can finally squeeze a tear out of Raquel next week.

The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Reunion concludes Wednesday, June 7, at 9/8c on Bravo.

TELL US – WERE YOU SHOCKED TO HEAR TOM REFER TO ARIANA AS A “MOTHERF**KER? WERE YOU SURPRISED THAT RAQUEL WAS SO CALM?