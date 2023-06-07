Tom Schwartz: Tom Sandoval ‘Sold Me A Sh*t Bill Of Goods’

Turning off the galaxy lights. Tom Schwartz is finally coming to the stark realization that Tom Sandoval was dishonest and used him. He gave his business partner the impression that his months-long affair with Raquel Leviss was a one-night stand. Sandoval played on his long-time bestie’s sympathies and used Schwartz as a buffer.

Perhaps it was helpful for Schwartz to get his head out of the Sandoval vacuum. Certainly, hearing Ariana Madix’s side of the story must have been enlightening. In a recent podcast, the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner said hearing her perspective helped him realize the depths of Sandoval’s deceit.

Schwartz said his perception was off and had “little bandwidth”

Schwartz appeared on a recent episode of When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany via Podcast One. He told the former Vanderpump Rules couple that extraordinary circumstances in his personal life left him less wise to the goings on between Raquel and Sandoval.

“Just to give people a little context, I was going through the most intense year of my entire life. My father fell, hit his head, he had a brain bleed, pulmonary embolisms … he had a 5% chance of living. He was in three different hospitals for seven months, and it was honestly one of the most intense experiences of my life,” Schwartz revealed.

Then there was their ill-fated bar, Schwartz & Sandy’s. Sandoval and Schwartz’s problems with opening their eatery were well-documented on Vanderpump Rules Season 10.

Schwartz was overwhelmed

Schwartz continued, “We went way over budget, we’re behind schedule. My brother got diagnosed with testicular cancer so he’s doing chemotherapy. My other brother’s in rehab, some other stuff that I’m not comfortable talking about in my family.”

The Vanderpump Rules star made it clear he wasn’t looking “to evoke sympathy.” He just wanted to give, “a little idea of how little bandwidth” he had. “My adrenal glands were fucking fried. I felt like I was in constant fight or flight, and maybe selfishly I was self-involved by necessity,” Schwartz added.

Here’s where we get a sense that Schwartz is seeing reason. He concluded by accusing Sandoval of selling, “me a sh*t bill of goods.” He also acknowledged that “Ariana’s side of the story is completely different.”

Well, well, well. It seems Sandoval has lost the last person that was willing to give him the benefit of the doubt.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK SCHWARTZ HAS FINALLY TURNED ON SANDOVAL? WHAT DO YOU THINK OF HIS COMMENTS? DOES KNOWING HIS BACK STORY CHANGE YOUR OPINION OF HIM AND HIS REACTION TO SCANDOVAL?