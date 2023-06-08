Jackie Goldschneider Comments on Dolores Catania’s Ozempic Use for Weight Loss

Tsk, tsk says Jackie Goldschneider of Real Housewives of New Jersey. No, not really, but she is making her worries and fears be known. What about? The never-ending talk of Ozempic.

And who is she talking about? Well, all people, but the only co-star admitting to it, and proudly is Dolores Catania. What was Dolores’ reasoning for taking a diabetes drug for weight loss? She told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, “I wasn’t going to come to the reunion looking any bigger than anyone else, so I got on the bandwagon.”

Jackie’s concerns

Jackie is more-so concerned with what happens after a person gets off Ozempic. Will people be desperate to keep the weight off? Dolores has stated her only side effect is not being hungry. But after the off-label prescription is no longer, won’t she be hungry again? Jackie told Andy at the reunion, “You’re going to have all these people who are addicted to being thin, who suddenly are saying, ‘Oh, my God, what do I do? How do I get back to being thin?’ … And that’s where dangerous habits are going to come in and that is what scares me.”

She added, “I mean, I know more than anyone how addictive it is to want to lose weight. I think the problem is … people have to go off of it. And then the studies show that you gain all the weight back pretty quickly.”

As for Jackie’s tenure on the show, she explained, “I was only a few months into recovery when we were talking about casting … I was not in a very good place.” Jackie had very real fears back then, and through the support of her family, her book, and the treatment she received it seems as though she is moving along in the wellness journey.

Andy took some criticism for how casually he handled the conversation with Dolores. He treaded lightly on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live saying that it is his job to inquire. However, he did lead by telling her she looked great.

That could mean anything, but that sparked the weight loss conversation. Why were people concerned? Is it because Andy’s idea of looking better is being thinner? Is it that these weight loss drugs are intended to be prescribed (and only on the label) for diabetes patients? Or could it even be that Andy entertained a conversation about a woman’s body? Let’s hear from the people.

