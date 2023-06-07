Kim Zolciak Sparks Concern With Dramatic Weight Loss

These days, commenting on someone’s weight is not appropriate unless you are specifically asked. But now people seem to be dropping pounds rapidly to the tune of others becoming concerned. Kim Zolciak is the latest person to spark worry over weight loss.

Ozempic is a thing. Its buddy Mounjaro is also a thing. Both are diabetic drugs now used to seemingly get your waist slimmer instead of improving your glucose. Several Bravolebrities have admitted (and some haven’t admitted) to using the shot in an effort to achieve the body they’ve always wanted.

There’s also a handy dandy little tool called Photoshop. Lots of our Real Housewives use that as well. When all else fails, FaceTune can be a true friend. Recently Kim shared new pics on Instagram, and people definitely noticed how thin the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum appears.

Is Kim okay?

Kim has been going through an extremely rough time amid a nasty divorce from Kroy Biermann. They still reside under the same roof and are at each other’s throats. Because Kim and Kroy are essentially broke, neither can move out of the residence.

After a brief hiatus from social media, Kim returned to post some shocking photos after attending a baby shower. She’s wearing a short, pink dress, and in some pics, her waistline looks incredibly small. Kim captioned the series, “We took a little road trip to Augusta and we had the best time. I can’t wait to meet this little nugget soon.”

Kim’s comment section pretty much lit up. One follower wrote, “Beautiful still but too thin! Hope all is well.” Another shared, “You look gorgeous but stay healthy and don’t lose too much weight please.” While the concern is valid, worried fans might want to keep in mind Kim is pretty handy at doctoring her photos.

Other remarks praised Kim for looking so thin, but not all were kind. Several folks bashed her for gambling during her marriage to Kroy and throwing the family into financial trouble. ALLEGEDLY. Ultimately, Kim limited comments on her post.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK KIM LOST WEIGHT FROM DEPRESSION? DO YOU THINK SHE USED PHOTOSHOP ON HER PICS?