Margaret Josephs Responds to Teresa Giudice’s Comments About Her Looks

They’re talking about looks again. Which one? Does it matter? The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars all talk about how the others look. And if they are not, then they can often be found talking about their characters, or behind their backs. Leave it to the reunion to get some of those comments out on the stage, and in direct conversation.

Recently, Margaret Josephs spoke about Teresa Giudice’s fans calling them ‘Tre stumps’ rather than the usual ‘Tre huggers.’ Tre stumps isn’t as witty as Margaret usually is, and one could see how the reference might go over some heads. However, Teresa took it as a dig to her, and thought Margaret might be referring to her as the stump.

Ignore it. But Tre doesn’t, and she lashes out back. She speaks to Margaret’s appearance saying, “Look at how you look.” While not nice, to be fair, Tre is responding back like a second grader. You hurt me, and now I hurt you. I don’t think Tre thought it through to the extent Marge thought she did.

Who is the stump?

To clarify, Margaret said that she was not calling Tre the stump. Yep, just all her fans. Margaret recently told US Weekly, it, “says a lot more about [Teresa] than it says about me.” She added, “It shows where her brain is right now and it’s unfortunate that she can go down such a dark path.”

But has Marge never said anything about any of her co-stars? If we roll back the tape we might find some receipts. Speaking to the reunion though, Tre isn’t the only one referencing looks. Jacqueline Laurita’s words were exposed as well.

In reference to Teresa, Melissa Gorga read a text (from Jaqs to Jackie Goldschneider, passed MelGo, and spread over Bravo), “Even with her two facelifts an eye lift, botox, fillers, and new boobs, she’s still so ugly and she thinks she’s a goddess.”

It’s okay for people to embrace themselves and be fine with their looks. It’s low brow for the show to focus on appearances – which are usually the comments of a housewife when she can’t think of anything better to say. But unfortunately, women attacking the looks of other women is a housewife standard, and is woven throughout the franchise. How sad.

