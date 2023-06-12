Melissa Gorga Allegedly Added Former RHONJ Producer on Facebook Before Getting on the Show

It’s no secret that Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga have differing opinions on how Melissa made her way onto the Real Housewives of New Jersey. For years, Teresa has insisted that Melissa and Joe Gorga secretly messaged producers behind her back to secure a spot on the fairly new Real Housewives spin-off.

Of course, Melissa and Joe have denied it. But do we really trust them to tell the truth? I don’t think so. Teresa has begged Andy Cohen during many RHONJ reunions to admit to Melissa’s actions; however, he won’t do it.

But in 2022, a TRUE inside source revealed that Melissa did message producers begging for an interview. And he would know because he was one of them. In a new episode of his podcast, Reality with The King, Carlos King confirmed what we knew to be true all along.

Carlos urges Melissa to be honest

It has been some time since Melissa and Joe were out being thirsty in this kind of way, but that’s not stopping Carlos from spilling the tea.

“This thing happened 14 years ago … But my story has always stayed consistent. I want the world to know I have nothing against Melissa Gorga. I don’t know her. She doesn’t know me … I know her enough to know that she’s Facebook-friended me,” he said.

Carlos went on to explain how he was far from being an executive producer at the time, and still Melissa found a way to weasel her way into his inbox.

“She did Facebook friend me … She knew who I was … At that time, I was a field producer … But I say all that to say, look, and this is just me being very honest as well. If Melissa can find me on Facebook as the field producer of the show, then it’s very plausible, allegedly, that she would allegedly also reach out to other producers who were bigger in title than me.”

“If I am at the bottom of the totem pole, and Melissa reached out to me, isn’t it plausible that that same energy would’ve applied to other producers who were working on the show or the production company that were higher than me? It’s very plausible.”

It’s reasonable to think that Melissa would have negative feelings about Carlos outing her and Joe as liars. To be fair, Carlos didn’t have to reveal the truth for us to know that; however, it was helpful information for our arsenal of facts against them.

“My story has never changed. The one thing I want Melissa to understand is this … I do not hate you … I really want you to know that. I’m not a mean person. I’m not a mean-spirited person. I am not trying to take you down. I really want you to know this. That’s not me.”

Hopefully, Melissa can sleep peacefully knowing the man behind the success of RHONJ doesn’t have any beef with her. However, Carlos did end his statements by urging Melissa to be honest with herself and the viewers. “I really want Melissa to just own it,” he said.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 reunion concludes Tuesday at 8/7c on Bravo.

TELL US — HOW DO YOU FEEL KNOWING MELISSA LIED ABOUT HOW SHE GOT ON THE SHOW? DO YOU THINK SHE SHOULD FINALLY TELL THE TRUTH?