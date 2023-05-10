Joe and Melissa Gorga Supposedly ‘Desperate’ To Stay On Real Housewives of New Jersey

Once again Real Housewives of New Jersey fans have been yawning their way through the never-ending feuds of Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga. They have been fighting since Tre clocked Melissa as the girl who stole her brother and our lot in life seems to be watching it every season on RHONJ.

We get it, they don’t like each other. Also, it’s boring now. Fans haven’t been silent about getting rid of Melissa or having both ladies take a break from the show. Teresa isn’t going anywhere until Luis Ruelas tells her to and apparently, Melissa and Joe Gorga are “desperate” to remain in the mix.

The Gorgas want to stay on display?

Melissa and Gia Giudice aren’t getting along. Let’s face it, Tre has been poisoning her kids against their aunt since they were little. And there’s plenty of camera footage available for anyone wanting to dispute that fact.

Obviously, Gia will side with her mom in most situations. Fambly family loyalty is a thing, unless you are Teresa’s brother. But a source, who surely isn’t one of Tre’s loyal subjects, thinks there’s a reason behind Melissa’s social media squabble with Gia.

“Melissa and Joe [Gorga] are just desperately trying to stir up any drama so they can stay on Bravo,” the insider told In Touch. Okay, but Melissa actually blocked Gia on social media, so I see this more of her not wanting extra drama.

The source continued, “For a 40+ year old woman to be starting feuds with little girls on social media screams desperation and pettiness.” Um, has this source met Teresa? Because if there were a battle for the Most Petty in New Jersey, surely Teresa would also be a contender.

Gia already addressed the social media gripes. She said, “It was just weird. One day, I guess, somebody told me she posted something about me, so I went to go look, and I was like, ‘I’m blocked on everything,’ so I’m blocked from everything from her.”

Also weird, Gia’s stepfather creeping around their McMansion at night in Nonno’s pajamas making sure everyone is “safe”. It’s almost like, every rock possible is being thrown at the Gorgas to distract from something else. I wonder what that could be?

Things came to a head in the Season 13 reunion and Andy Cohen almost left in a huff because “the girls” were fighting so badly. A source confirmed, “Decisions on next season have not been made.”

