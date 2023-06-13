Andy Cohen Thinks It’s ‘Highly Unlikely’ Luis Ruelas Lied About Hiring Bo Dietl

Real Housewives of New Jersey has one central villain — Bo Dietl. Well, it actually is Luis Ruelas by default for bringing the notorious private investigator into the show’s orbit. Teresa Giudice’s love bubble must be impenetrable if she’s still siding with Luis through his mess. That’s one loyal chick.

Luis is digging his own grave on the RHONJ reunion. The majority of the cast is teaming up to push his private investigator antics. It’s gotten dark — there are allegations about threats against kids, tracking down exes from the past, and more. Like the rest of the season, the reunion is hard to watch.

No one was safe from Luis and Bo Dietl’s crusade. Even Andy Cohen got caught in the crossfire. Andy apparently has no fear because ahead of the third part of the RHONJ reunion, he’s gossiping even more about the Bo Dietl of it all.

Bo Dietl is RHONJ’s Public Enemy No. 1

Andy had no choice but to discuss the end of the RHONJ reunion of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live. The final episode will be a showdown including the husbands, which is bound to be explosive. The Bravo King referenced Luis’s recent standpoint that he was lying about hiring Bo Dietl after getting called out for his shady behavior. Sounds like a convenient pivot.

Andy referenced that Luis repeated multiple times that he hired Bo Dietl to dig up dirt on his friends. “And now he’s saying he just made it up because it was the first thing that came to his head? That seems highly unlikely,” Andy said. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see that Luis’ stories tend to contain as many holes as a slice of Swiss cheese.

Andy’s cohost John Hill was even scared to make a joke in response to the Bo Dietl conversation to not become one of Luis’ targets. “It’s very odd,” Andy concluded. That’s the understatement of the year about Luis “Pajama Boy” Ruelas.

Real Housewives of New Jersey continues Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

TELL US – DO YOU BELIEVE LUIS HIRED BO DIETL TO DIG UP INFORMATION ON THE RHONJ CAST? WHY DO YOU THINK HE’S NOW SAYING HE MADE IT UP?