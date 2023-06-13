‘Proud’ Joe Gorga ‘Looks Up To’ Melissa Gorga After Real Housewives of New Jersey Reunion

Melissa Gorga “hijacked” Teresa Giudice’s “namaste” during the Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion. Of course, it’s a reference to Teresa’s self-proclaimed makeover when she met her new husband. Yet, the namaste-infused love bubble couldn’t last forever. Matters between the two rivals came to a head. It had to happen after 10 years of bickering, though the Gorgas blame Luis Ruelas for the escalation between the two families. For her part, Teresa feels she is fighting to protect her husband from the rest of the cast.

Joe Gorga skipped his sister’s wedding to Luis. The siblings have not been speaking. At the reunion, Teresa mentioned cutting all ties with Melissa multiple times. Neither of the ladies held back, and there were plenty of inflammatory statements. Yet, nobody’s really gone over the edge yet.

Will Joe “hijack” the “namaste” too?

Joe joined Melissa during a recent recording of her podcast, On Display. The couple reacted to the first two parts of the RHONJ reunion. Much of that topic reverts to his sister, but that is standard behavior for the Gorgas.

Joe praised his wife for her composure during filming. Perhaps he is suggesting that he did not maintain his in Part 3 of the reunion. Certainly, it wouldn’t have been the first time. Just recall what happened at their son’s christening when Joe and Melissa were introduced to RHONJ fans.

“I’m just proud of you just as a person. You’ve got somebody attacking you, and your calmness and the way you can handle yourself … I look up to you,” Joe gushed during the podcast conversation.

It definitely speaks to Melissa’s passive aggressive nature. Reverting to such comments is a fantastic way to get your point across without getting completely overheated. Joe, take note.

Catch the final segment of the Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion June 13, at 8/7c on Bravo.

TELL US – WHAT IS YOUR REACTION TO JOE’S COMMENTS? WHAT DO YOU THINK OF THE REUNION THUS FAR? WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT MELISSA AND TERESA’S INTERACTIONS?