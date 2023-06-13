Lala Kent Demands SeaWorld Release Orca To Seaside Sanctuary

Making her opinion known, and about a topic other than Tom Sandoval finally. Outspoken Vanderpump Rules cast member Lala Kent is passionate about sea animals. The mother of one even named her daughter Ocean. And her association with PETA goes back to 2017, when she posed for a nude photo shoot to bring awareness to the plight of animals held at SeaWorld for viewer entertainment and profit.

Recently, Lala again brought awareness to the issue when she virtually attended SeaWorld’s annual shareholder meeting. While on the call, the Give Them Lala Beauty founder made a plea for the freedom of one very special sea mammal.

Lala urges SeaWorld to “correct” its “wrongs”

Lala represented PETA at SeaWorld’s virtual shareholder meeting. Her goal for the meeting was to secure freedom for Corky, an orca at SeaWorld to a seaside sanctuary. The ocean creature won the unfortunate title of being the longest-held captive orca on earth. Yet SeaWorld announced recent plans to move another orca, named Lolita to the seaside sanctuary in question.

“Corky was violently torn away from her family and ocean home in 1969, when she was just 4 years old. She was used for years as a breeding machine and bred with her own cousin six times. None of her babies survived past 47 days. She has been confined longer than any other orca and has little to do but swim in endless circles in a tiny tank at SeaWorld,” Lala said in a statement to SeaWorld.

She requested that Corky also be moved, along with Lolita. Lala continued, “while the company continues to draw public outrage over its treatment of Corky and other animals, the Miami Seaquarium is being lauded for its plan to move Lolita, an orca captured less than a year after Corky, to a seaside sanctuary – a landmark move making it clear that it’s high time to correct these grevious wrongs.”

The Give Them Lala podcast host posed the question with an incentive for the embattled establishment to rehabilitate its image.

“My question is this: When will SeaWorld do its reputation a favor by creating a plan to move Corky to a seaside sanctuary, where she would have the opportunity to feel currents, dive deep, and possibly even be reunited with her family?” Lala concluded.

It’s great for Lala to direct her passion at a worthy cause. Most notably, she put Real Housewives of New Jersey star Rachel Fuda on blast for taking her family to SeaWorld.

