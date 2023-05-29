Vanderpump Rules Star Lala Kent Slams Real Housewives of New Jersey Newbie Rachel Fuda

That will put her in a bad mood-a. Outspoken Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent called Rachel Fuda out for her choice of vacation venue. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has two daughters, Gianella and Giuliana, under the age of two with husband John Fuda. Rachel also adopted John’s son Jaiden from a previous relationship. The adoption was part of her storyline for Season 13.

John and Rachel took their kids on a family vacation earlier this month. The RHONJ star then posted a slide show of herself and her family.

Lala thinks Rachel is ‘very uneducated’ for visiting SeaWorld

I love that Lala Kent called out Rachel Fuda for going to Sea World!! Sea World has a history of abuse against Orca’s and other marine mammals. #RHONJ #SeaWorld #PumpRules pic.twitter.com/UoeRSKaZYa — Bye Wig, Hello Drama (@nosmokenomore) May 25, 2023

Lala slammed Rachel’s decision to visit SeaWorld as “very uneducated,” in a clip from her podcast that was tweeted by Bye Wig, Hello Drama. Well, at least she didn’t call the New Jersey resident a rat.

Rachel captioned her vacation pics, “We interrupt your regular Monday programming for a Fuda family splash at [SeaWorld]. As a reminder, fish are friends, not food. Just keep swimming into the week, I know it will be a great one.”

“Rachel Fuda, from Real Housewives of New Jersey, she’s new, it popped up on my freaking feed on Instagram, she took her family to SeaWorld,” Lala exclaimed in response. “And it… I was like, ’No. No. Nooooo. You’re in the public eye now. What are you doing at that place?’”

The issue for Lala, and many supporters of animal rights, are the accusations of abuse and unfit living conditions for the animals there have plagued SeaWorld. According to the Give Them Lala Beauty founder, visitors of the park are simply, “very uneducated people, very uneducated people.”

Lala continued, “Rach, babe, I love you. I loved you and your family on this season but come on, man.” Her co-host asked if she had contacted Rachel privately before putting her on blast on her show. She replied, “No, I’m just gonna do it publicly instead.”

Lala shares advice

Lala has been passionately speaking out against SeaWorld since 2017 when she participated in a PETA campaign with fellow VPR stars Scheana Shay and Ariana Madix.

“When I saw the documentary ‘Blackfish,’ it literally changed my entire life,” Lala said. “I found my passion, and I found my voice and I will not stop until any place like SeaWorld is completely shut down. Places like SeaWorld… It is the equivalent to me taking a baby and putting them in a bathtub and having them grow up there. When you take a mammal of that size and put it into basically a swimming pool, you can’t [do] anything else besides self-destruct.”

Rachel has not responded publicly. Perhaps she will take Lala’s comments as constructive criticism. Both ladies’ respective reality TV shows are in the process of airing reunions.

The Vanderpump Rules reunion continues May 31 at 9/8c on Bravo. Part One of the Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion airs on May 30 at 8/7c.

TELL US- WHAT DO YOU THINK OF LALA’S REACTION? SHOULD RACHEL HAVE TAKEN HER FAMILY TO SEAWORLD? WOULD YOU VISIT SEAWORLD?