Luke Gulbranson Blasts ‘Gross’ Summer House Cast

Summer House lost a real one when Luke Gulbranson left the cast. He starred on the series for a whopping three seasons before moving on to better things in 2022. He was the “cool” nature guy who preferred to build furniture outside and talk to himself.

Now Luke feels better than ever about leaving the show because it’s gone off the rails. No longer about good times and affluent young adults blowing off steam, now they fight and the only victims appear to be the viewers. Luke recently launched a beer and spoke about the toxic season Summer House just had. Page Six has the details.

The drama is not fun

Luke is doing what most former Bravolebrities do when no longer receiving a Bravo check. No, not a podcast, he released some alcohol. His new brew is called Happy Dog Lager. He was happy to chat about his old gig while promoting the beer.

Long story short, Luke agrees with fans that Summer House has taken an almost inauthentic turn. “People don’t need to see people fight all day,” Luke said. Which, for the most part, is true. Also, that’s why we have Real Housewives.

Luke has some thoughts

He added, “You have some people that are not real friends, that are just there to make TV and to get a paycheck and sit in their bed all day, and they only come out when cameras are up.” Luke is telling no lies. Most folks are quite over watching Paige DeSorbo make bad choices about her life from bed with Ciara Miller.

His theory continued, “That stems from people not being real friends and people creating fake drama. You have to have real friends. You’re going to get drama with your friends.” Kyle Cooke and his mullet are supposedly real friends with Carl Radke. And Danielle Olivera appeared to be real friends with Lindsay Hubbard. He does acknowledge certain people are “are actually real friends.”

“There are shows where the drama and the fighting is what the show is, and I think ‘Summer House’ has always been a great show that’s been built for people to really kind of enjoy and be like, ‘Damn, I wish I was there having fun with them,’” he shared.

“And somehow it’s kind of turned into this s–t like every girl I feel like is just trying to be a ‘Housewife’ or something, and I’m like, ‘Dude, you’re not – that’s not ‘Summer House,’” he concluded. All fair points from the former cast member.

“People fight and argue and bitch with each other all the time, but it doesn’t need to be so gross all the time, like, let’s lighten up and have some fun.” Despite Luke’s criticism of Season 7, he remains close with Lindsay, Carl, and Kyle.

TELL US – DO YOU AGREE WITH LUKE? IS SUMMER HOUSE NOT FUN?