Porsha Williams Reveals Which Real Housewives Need an Ego Check

Porsha Williams is a somewhat controversial figure among Bravo fans, but undoubtedly quite entertaining. Many were shocked when she made her planned exit from Real Housewives of Atlanta, and moreover, many have said the show just hasn’t been the same without her.

Love her or hate her, Porsha is definitely one of the funniest Housewives (whether she means to be or not) and has had a hand in RHOA’s most iconic moments. While Porsha was definitely the perpetrator behind a lot of drama, she was also a victim of the Real Housewives franchise.

So, it’s always good to see her here and there, as with her recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live. Of course, Andy Cohen had a little game prepared for the star.

Porsha takes Bravo stars down a peg

In a game called Earth to Housewife, Andy showed Porsha pairs of Housewives. For each pair, she had to express which one she felt deserved an ego check more. Between Candiace Dillard Basset and Leah McSweeney, she chose Leah.

When presented with Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore, she hesitated for a moment before ultimately landing on Kandi. “Because didn’t she say she was worldwide?” she joked. Between Shereé Whitfield and Kim Zolciak, she landed on Shereé because “We can’t pick on Kim right now.” Note that Shereé was right next to her.

Between Marysol Patton and Alexia Echevarria, she chose Marysol, much to the crowd’s chagrin. Porsha had a hard time with Karen Huger and Gizelle Bryant, because, as she said, “I like both of them,” but she ultimately chose Karen.

With Marlo Hampton and Cynthia Bailey, Porsha said, “Earth to Marlo, please. Or out of earth.” Andy then moved on to other franchises, presenting Lisa Vanderpump and Brandi Glanville. She chose Lisa, again prompting a reaction from the crowd.

Last but not least were Whitney Rose and Heather Gay. Porsha again had to ponder on it, but she decided on Heather. Based on both the responses and the reasoning, many in the comments suspected that Porsha hadn’t really understood the game. Others suggested that she was the one who needed a bit of humbling. But ultimately, we leave such speculation in the viewers’ hands.

Real Housewives of Atlanta continues Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK PORSHA’S ANSWERS TRACK? OR DID SHE MISUNDERSTAND? DOES PORSHA HERSELF NEED A REALITY CHECK?