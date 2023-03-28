Porsha Williams Reveals Her Real Housewives Of Atlanta Exit Was Planned; Says “I Wasn’t Running”

Ever since Porsha Williams first announced her Real Housewives of Atlanta departure, things haven’t been the same. Not only is she one of the funniest Housewives there is, but she’s also one of the most real. When she first appeared in Season 5, Porsha was shy, quiet, and even reserved. However, if you’re watching her on the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, that may be hard for you to believe.

Porsha’s Housewives exit came right as she announced her new relationship with Simon Guobadia— Falynn Guobadia’s very recent then ex-husband. Of course, when Porsha left the show, she left a trail of disappointed fans in her wake. However, due to Porsha’s loyal fan base, the Bravo gods couldn’t keep her away for too long.

Porsha told People, “It’s good to be seen again,” speaking about RHUGT. “It’s been a minute but it was nice to get a little taste, a little twang, of this world again. Though sometimes it’ll sting you a little bit!”

That last line couldn’t be more accurate. And the reality star would know as she is no stranger to being in the hot seat. Porsha fought with Kenya Moore for years, and most recently, her feud with Marlo Hampton made RHOA Season 13 worth discussing. But even then, her sudden exit couldn’t stop fans from thinking something deeper was brewing behind the scenes.

RELATED: Real Housewives Of Atlanta Alum Falynn Pina And Fiancé Jaylan Banks Split Up

“I wasn’t running away,” Porsha said, referencing the negative backlash around her relationship with Simon. “And I don’t think any of my followers who truly knew me would believe that I would run away from the show for that.”

“I’ve dealt with a lot of harsh things on the show,” she said. “So no, this had nothing to do with that.”

Porsha said that after 10 years of filming, her time on the show was nearing its end. “I had already decided that it was time for me to step away at least six months before I told any of the executives what I was going to do,” she explained.

“I was turning 40, I was hitting my 10-year mark on the show, and I really just had to reassess where I was and what I wanted totally out of my life,” she finished.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF PORSHA’S COMMENTS? DO YOU THINK SHE WAS RUNNING AWAY FROM THE DRAMA? HOW DO YOU FEEL ABOUT HER BEING BACK ON RHUGT?

[Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo]