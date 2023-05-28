Reality TV Divorce Curse: Real Housewives of Atlanta Victims  

There is no shortage of divorces on the Real Housewives of Atlanta. And some fan-favorite couples were struck down by the reality TV divorce curse. Here is Part 1 of our look at all the Atlanta peaches whose relationships landed in the pits.

DeShawn Snow and Eric Snow

(Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Remember DeShawn Snow and her NBA star husband Eric Snow? Well, DeShawn was a one-and-done housewife. Her storyline on the first season of RHOA was trying to raise money with a charity gala. Basically, it was a flop. But her heart was in the right place.

In May 2010, Eric filed for divorce. The couple had been married for 12 years and had three children.

In July of that year, rumors surfaced that Eric allegedly ditched DeShawn for his pregnant mistress, Marisela Alvarado. She reportedly gave birth to their daughter in August 2010.

Unfortunately, DeShawn made some undesirable headlines of her own in 2019. She was accused of allegedly committing fraud. Yikes! That sounds extremely familiar.

NeNe Leakes and Gregg Leakes

(Photo Credit: Getty Images/Annette Brown/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank)

In 2010, NeNe Leakes separated from her husband, Gregg Leakes. Gregg was one of the most likable Real Housewives husbands. But when he and NeNe were going through a rough patch, he complained about her. He was secretly recorded, and the recording was posted online. That seemed to be the death knell of their 14-year marriage.

Their divorce was finalized in 2011. But that wasn’t the end of the road for this couple. They reignited their love affair and nabbed a spinoff, I Dream of NeNe, all about getting remarried.

In 2013, the twosome said “I Do” again at a fairytale wedding. During the ceremony, NeNe vowed to love her husband, “For richer and richer” and then they high-fived. It was kind of adorable.

NeNe exited the franchise ahead of Season 13. Sadly, Gregg passed away in 2021 after a courageous five-year battle with colon cancer. He is truly missed.

Porsha Stewart and Kordell Stewart

(Photo Credit: Getty Images/Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank)

Porsha Stewart joined RHOA during Season 5. At the time, she was married to Kordell Stewart. Kordell, who was a former NFL player, seemed to dote on his wife.

But it turned out that things weren’t quite as sweet behind closed doors. Kordell wanted Porsha to remain at home and be a housewife. But Porsha wanted to work.

Kordell shocked Porsha by filing for divorce and announcing it on Twitter. As one does. It might have been nice if he notified his wife. As expected, their split was beyond messy.

Porsha filed a motion, claiming that Kordell locked her out of their home. He responded, insisting that it was for safety and because she was staying out partying until 2:00 am. Porsha hinted at the rumors alleging that Kordell was gay on RHOA.

In 2013, the couple settled their divorce. Porsha walked away with her personal effects, her engagement ring, and her car. Kordell paid for her medical bills incurred while they were married. She also returned to her maiden name: Porsha Williams.

Porsha moved on with Dennis McKinley, with whom she has a daughter, Pilar Jhena McKinley. She later wed Simon Guobadia in a Nigerian native law and custom ceremony on November 25, 2022.

Eva Marcille and Michael Sterling

(Photo Credit: Getty Images/Marcus Ingram)

Eva Marcille and Michael Sterling seemed like a drama-free couple in the franchise. The duo shares three children together. Their extravagant wedding was featured in Season 11 of RHOA. So, this was an unexpected breakup bombshell.

After four years of marriage, Eva filed for divorce in March 2023. In the legal papers, Eva requested primary and legal custody of their children. She also asked for child support from Michael.

The America’s Next Top Model winner said in a statement, “This has been one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make, but sometimes life takes your journey in a direction you were not expecting. Our children remain our biggest priority and the eight and half years we have spent together will always be cherished,” Eva stated.

But Michael is fighting this divorce. He wants his wife to come back. Now that is an interesting twist.

In Michael’s court documents, he stated that Eva shouldn’t be awarded a divorce because the “marriage is irretrievably broken and there are no prospects for a reconciliation.” He believes that they can work out their differences and stay married. He also requested that Eva not receive primary custody of their kids.

If the couple doesn’t reconcile, Michael would like Eva to pick up the tab for his legal fees. Since Michael is a trial attorney, this could get really messy in a hurry. Buckle up!

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann

(Photo Credit: Getty Images for Extra/J. Kempin)

Kim Zolciak’s split from her hubby Kroy Biermann was a shock. Fans watched the couple get hitched on Don’t Be Tardy For The Wedding in 2011. The show Don’t Be Tardy followed the growing family for eight seasons.

The duo has dealt with financial issues for a while. Their home was almost auctioned off. The IRS put a tax lien of $1,147,834.67 against their properties.

Kim filed for divorce and listed April 30, 2023, as the date that the couple separated. She requested primary physical custody and joint legal custody of their four children together. Kim also wanted spousal support.

In Kroy’s divorce documents, filed the same day, he requested sole legal custody and sole physical of their kids. He also asked for child support, both temporary and permanent, from Kim. Never mind flipping her wig. I’ll bet Kim’s hairpiece did a somersault when she found out.

Then the former couple got nasty. Kroy showed the world their bank statements which also reportedly revealed Kim’s love of gambling. He also filed court documents, asking that his estranged wife have a psych evaluation.

Kroy may have been triggered by Kim’s claim in legal documents that she is reportedly concerned about Kroy looking after their kids because of his alleged marijuana use. This divorce has just begun, and I am already exhausted.

Well, we have established that successful reality TV marriages in Atlanta are in short supply. Check back for Part 2 when we look at the rest of the peaches whose marriages have expired.

TELL US – ARE YOU SURPRISED THAT EVA FILED FOR DIVORCE? WHICH DIVORCE IS THE MESSIEST?

(Photo Credit: Getty Images/NBCUniversal/Alex Martinez/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank)