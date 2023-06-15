Marcus Jordan Defends Larsa Pippen Against ‘Gold Digger’ Accusations

Real Housewives of Miami fans are hanging tight until the show comes back for the next season. In the interim, people have wondered whether Larsa Pippen will finally start showing parts of her real life on reality television.

After starting up a romance with Marcus Jordan, some eyebrows were raised. Larsa is famously divorced from ex Scottie Pippen and is now loving up on Michael Jordan’s son. Is it for love or money? Many have opinions but Marcus is certain she’s not digging for gold. He appeared on an episode of Page Six’s podcast, Virtual Reali-Tea, and shared the details.

With a baby Louis Vuitton under her underarm …

There are definitely a lot of gold diggers in the world, but Larsa might not be one of them. She received a warehouse of money from her divorce to Scottie, but she was also with him well before he started raking in the dough.

While the rumor mill speculates about the motivation behind Larsa’s move to Marcus, he is 100% positive it isn’t because he’s rich. He said, “I feel like the money thing is annoying.” Undoubtedly only someone with vast amounts of cash could say this. That said, Marcus is sick of people thinking Larsa is with him because of the fortune under the Jordan name.

“Yeah, I feel like people try to say Larsa’s a gold digger and she’s after the Jordan money or something,” he added. She already has Pippen money, to be fair. Jordan money would be a bonus.

While Marcus asserts Larsa is an independent woman of means, it wouldn’t be out of pocket to assume most of the dollars in her bank account are from the divorce and not her “multiple businesses.”

“She’s such an independent, career-driven woman. She’s got it going on … It’s the one comment or commentary that I’ve got to refrain from commenting back on,” Marcus continued.

Separation Anxiety, anyone?

Funny thing, Larsa and Marcus have launched a podcast called Separation Anxiety to address their relationship’s criticisms. I had no idea that many people cared, but good for them. Additionally, the couple wants to “regain control of the narrative” surrounding their love. Good luck with that! Larsa said, “Us doing this podcast, it really was therapeutic for us. Like, ‘Hey, let’s talk about this,’ or, ‘People want to know about our age gap. Should we talk about that?’ Because we really don’t view age like that.” Also, they aren’t the first people to date with an age gap, but perhaps they think they are.

She explained, “I’ve dated guys that are way older than me and I’ve dated guys that are younger than Marcus. So for me, it wasn’t like I was so concerned about a 16-year age difference.”

“I was kind of concerned about what’s going on in your brain. If you’re mature or not, if you feel good about yourself — that, to me, is more important than someone’s age. We’re kind of living our best life,” Larsa said.

Apparently, the Separation Anxiety name came from Larsa and Marcus’ mutual desire to “always be together.” Welp, my eyeballs have officially rolled out of my head.

“I think that’s what makes it so easy for us is we constantly wanted to be together, like, all the time. Even when we’re apart, we FaceTime and we’re in constant communication with each other. And so it just was fitting for us to kind of name the podcast ’Separation Anxiety.’” Marcus confessed.

That’s … so cute? Stay tuned, Marcus and Larsa will be showing up and showing out on RHOM Season 6.

