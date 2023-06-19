Erika Jayne Says She Is ‘Surrounded’ by Fake Friends

Gee, what was her first clue? Erika Jayne has been surrounded by many things since she began appearing on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Things like movers, creditors, and legal documents. Those took the place of expensive baubles, her own pool, and $30k a month in glam.

After the shame of Tom Girardi’s career was revealed, Erika no longer looked that great on paper – or anywhere else. Let’s be clear, the only reason to be on RHOBH is to flaunt your wealth and EJ was all out of wealth to flaunt. And let’s not forget the judgment of those who might frown upon stealing from innocent people. Even a bestie might raise their Botoxed eyebrows if you lack compassion and empathy for … loss of life.

Now Erika admits she feels surrounded by people who might not give any f’s about her. This could be on point because she’s sitting at home making TikTok videos like most of us during times of boredom or strife.

Erika’s red flags …

EJ admitted she is “surrounded” by “fake friends.” She also implied she feels “alone” after she dumped Tom. In her TikTok video, Erika took part in the Red Flag trend which may or may not have been inspired by Luis Ruelas.

First, she spoke on any shred of truth surrounding the fact that she hates being “alone.” She said, “No, I love being alone.” Which is good because people tend to not stick around when the money dries up.

Then EJ moved on to the “fake friend” portion of the video. She laughed sarcastically and said, “Fake friends? [I’m] surrounded by them.” I wonder if one of the fake friends’ names rhymes with Style Kichards?

If Erika is alluding to her RHOBH co-stars, that’s kind of on her. Any normal person (or Dorit Kemsley) is absolutely going to question an actual warehouse of damning evidence against someone they work with.

Thankfully, trying to keep jewelry that doesn’t belong to her was not one of the red flags that popped up. So it was a banner day in the Jayne household after all.

