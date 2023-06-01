Why Erika Jayne’s Weight Loss Leaves Some Fans Concerned

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne attracted some attention recently while walking around Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas. Since she is prepping for her Vegas residency, which starts in August, spotting her there wasn’t a shocker.

Erika was hanging out with attorney Jim Wilkes, during what was allegedly “a date.” Whether it was a romantic get-together is up for debate. Fun fact: Jim is a friend of Erika’s estranged husband, Tom Girardi. And in April, he was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Seems like Erika enjoys kicking it with attorneys who allegedly break the law.

But what isn’t up for debate? Erika’s weight loss. Ozempic use is giving some Bravo stars a quick fix to drop a few pounds. Some have copped to using it, like Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Fessler. While others, like Erika’s RHOBH co-star Kyle Richards, have steadfastly denied using the medication.

Has Erika become “barely” recognizable?

Fans voiced their worries about Erika’s thin frame on Twitter. In the photos from Las Vegas, Erika wore a long-sleeve tee, red leather leggings, and heels.

One fan tweeted, “Wow she’s so teeny. I wouldn’t have recognized her.” Another follower added, “She looks like she’s lost too much weight. Not her biggest fan, but I hope she’s okay.”

Other followers brought up the specter of Ozempic. For the record, Erika has never revealed whether or not she has used the popular drug. But she clearly has been losing weight.

“Dead serious? This is her? Yikes I know we been joking about the ozempic use but this looks more. I hope she’s ok,” a fan wrote. “Sad thing is the reason I loved her when she first showed up cuz she wasn’t a typical BH body type.”

Another fan posted, “I barely even recognized her! She has lost a lot of weight. I don’t know why she even thought she needed to lose weight. She had some nice curves before,” the user added.

Let’s hope that Erika maintains a healthy weight and doesn’t go overboard with her weight loss.

Watch Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when it premieres later this year. Catch up on last season by streaming on Peacock.

