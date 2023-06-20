Private Nurse Suing Dorit Kemsley for Plastic Surgery Aftercare

I’m feeling a sense of nostalgia as I write this article. It’s been a long time since we’ve had a trip down memory lane. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley must also feel sentimental because she’s revisiting her second home.

Back in 2019 Dorit and PK Kemsley were in a world of financial difficulties. PK owed a ton of money to the Bellagio and Dorit was being sued by her partner at Beverly Beach. You’d think after escaping financial ruin AND two home invasions, one might learn a lesson. Nope, we’re back in a legal situation with Dorit because home is where the heart is. And for Dorit, home is court. Radar has the scoop.

Nurses don’t play

Out of all the people you could choose not to pay, why would it be the one who takes care of your FACE? Dorit is being yanked into court by a private nurse who alleged Dorit didn’t pay her after a procedure.

Legal docs show that earlier in 2023, nurse Natalie Vanderstay claimed Dorit skipped out on financial compensation after she had her face manipulated again. Seriously, not paying a private nurse is pretty reckless. No one wants that kind of rep in the aftercare community. Natalie requested $8,600 in fees for her troubles.

She said, “I am a private duty nurse and I provided medical services for [Dorit]. [Dorit] had plastic surgery and hired my services for day and overnight care; to monitor and assess her pain, administration of medications and treatments (as directed per her physician’s orders). As well, as address all her medical needs and concerns.”

Dorit ditched the invoice

Natalie added, “I submitted an invoice to [Dorit] after my services were completed and [Dorit] has refused to pay me.” The nurse took care of Dorit and her face from November 16 – November 20, 2022. Natalie calculated money owed “by the hours I worked at my hourly rate of $100. I worked 86 hours at $100 an hour, which totals $8,600.”

There was a hearing in April 2023 and Natalie attended, but Dorit must have been staring in the mirror too long and missed the session. Despite ditching the date, Dorit was served with some fancy legal papers. Had Dorit been present, she would have learned she is to pay Natalie $8,675 in total. But that’s not all, folks. Natalie wants Dorit and her face to physically come to court with her financial records. Because Natalie wants her money and she’s done playing around with rich people who don’t pay.

Hopefully, it doesn’t take Natalie as long as it did the Bellagio to get that money.

