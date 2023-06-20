Sutton Stracke Reveals Confessional Look From Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13

Sutton Stracke is back for the upcoming season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. And so is her quirky fashion. Most times she gets it right. Sometimes she wears a blue cat sweater on a date, and that sweater gets a legion of fans. When her outfit is totally off the mark, she can be commended for sticking to her personality and quirky style. Competing with the likes of Dorit Kemsley and her labeled fashion can’t be easy, it’s nice to see something different from our RHOBH resident southern belle.

Sutton knows how to draw the eye upward and create an elongated line in the torso. Her legs are her greatest asset, so exposing them to some degree always works nicely. However, Sutton can’t rely on that trick for her confessional looks. It’s all about the decolletage, the face, and the hair. Jewelry, of course, is a major player in this game.

It’s fun to anticipate what the cast will choose for the season. So imagine our delight when Sutton released a sneak-peak of one of her confessional looks this week, courtesy of TikTok.

Sutton claims “it takes a village” to prepare her

“A day in the life … I love these people,” Sutton captioned the video. She included the hashtag, #takesavillage.

The video slowly pans around her dressing room, and we are introduced to the members of her glam squad. There are makeup and glam items strewn about the very long counter in her boudoir. In the last moment, an image of Sutton in her dress pops up.

It’s a lovely look. Sutton paired wavy hair with delicate, oval shaped earrings in the same color as her dress. The dress gives off Scarlett O’Hara vibes with a neckline that screams, “you can’t show your bosoms before three o’clock.” It’s a light ice blue color with flowers embroidered on the bodice. A hint of lace adds a feminine touch as well. Makeup is on point as well.

Kudos to Sutton, who famously revealed that she does not employ a stylist, for this confessional look. Now we can only anticipate what she will say in her confessional. And what will go down this season.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is slated to return in November.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF SUTTON’S LOOK? WOULD YOU CHANGE ANYTHING? WHAT IS YOUR OPINION OF HER FASHION SENSE OVERALL?