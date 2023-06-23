Andy Cohen Explains Why Sonja Morgan is the ‘Most Outrageous Housewife’

I always love to hear Andy Cohen’s opinions about the Real Housewives. Who does he have a good relationship with? And who does Andy have sexual chemistry with? Hello Tamra Judge!

Andy dropped by Sirius XM’s The Howard Stern Show to discuss his new book, The Daddy Diaries. And he also dished on why he called Real Housewives of New York star Sonja Morgan the “most outrageous Housewife.”

Sonja doesn’t bring the party- she is the party!

“I mean, she’s wild,” Andy said of Sonja. Viewers watched Sonja’s life at her townhouse, including her hilarious “interns.” Sonjarita loved a good cocktail, men, and sex. Even if the combo sometimes got her in trouble.

“People always say, what are the Housewives like in real life? And I say, if you run into a Housewife in the wild, they will be exactly as they appear on the show,” Andy explained. “I mean, you know, Ramona Singer lives in, I think, in your radius out east, and if you ever ran into her, Beth [Stern’s wife] would probably say ‘Wow!’” He added of Ramona, that “is how she is.” You’ve been warned!

The Bravo gods have shined on Sonja. She and Luann de Lesseps are starring in a spin-off titled Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake.” The city-slicker twosome will help a small town recover after the pandemic.

And Andy is a fan. “Guys, I’m not overselling this show, and I have nothing to do with it. I didn’t produce it, it wasn’t my idea. I watched it as a fan, just like you. It’s so funny,” Andy stated.

Back to St. Barts

Both RHONY icons will star in Peacock’s Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 5. RHONY: Legacy has morphed into Season 5 of RHUGT. The cast will spend a glorious week in St. Barts and are reportedly pulling in $250,000 each.

And let’s not forget that Sonja is also on OnlyFans. She has certainly been busy. So, if you have been missing seeing Sonja on your TV screen, you’ll be able to catch her soon with her partner in mischief, Luann.

Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake will premiere on July 9th on Bravo.

