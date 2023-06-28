Joe Gorga Sued by Former Lawyer for Allegedly ‘Refusing’ To Pay Legal Fees

In the court of public opinion, Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga may have come off as the victors of the Gorga/Giudice feud. But that doesn’t mean they have an iron defense against every court.

By the close of the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 reunion, Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas weren’t looking good. Luis seemed sketchy to fans, as evidenced by mounting lawsuits and investigations against him.

But Joe isn’t immune to lawsuits either. The man was sued by his own rental tenants. Earlier this month, it came out that Joe and Melissa were being sued over damages sustained by a woman on one of their properties. And now, while June has yet to end, Joe is facing another lawsuit.

Joe sued for over $3,000 by a former attorney

An exclusive from the US Sun reports that one of Joe’s former lawyers is now suing him. Oh irony, you funny thing. Alan Trembulak is suing Joe for $3,337.50 over uncompensated services provided in a $6 million real estate sale. Alan’s complaint was filed on June 26, 2023, for services provided back in 2020.

The suit read, “During the period from December 8, 2020, through May 6, 2021, the plaintiff performed legal services for the defendant in connection with the transaction. On May 14, 2021, and June 9, 2021, the plaintiff rendered itemized invoices to the defendant for services performed totaling $3,337.50.”

“Despite plaintiff’s demands, the defendant has failed and refused to pay any portion of the amount due. Payment has been demanded and has not been made.” Among the services listed were teleconferences and reviewing/revising contracts. Alan also requested interest, attorney’s fees, and the cost of the suit. Joe has not responded to the lawsuit despite a summons that was mailed to him.

