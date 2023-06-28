Kelly Bensimon Says RHUGT Was ‘Best Trip’ of Her Life

Kelly Bensimon’s name will be forever remembered for Scary Island. That Real Housewives of New York cast trip during Season 3 is legendary. Kelly was obsessed with jelly beans and claimed that Bethenny Frankel wasn’t a “real chef.” In turn, Bethenny screamed at Kelly to “go to sleep.” Even Al Sharpton rated a mention from Kelly.

The plans for a RHONY: Legacy series were scrapped due to stalled contract negotiations. But the New York ladies instead were cast in a Legacy edition of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. I’m here for it!

The cast, which included Kelly, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, Dorinda “I Make it Nice” Medley, and Kristen Taekman, returned to St. Barts. And while soaking up the tropical sun, the ladies reportedly earned $250,000 each. Kelly recently opened up about her experience on the trip. The Messenger has the details.

A much less scary island this time around

“It was probably the best trip of my entire life. Outside of traveling with my kids,” Kelly said. Perhaps Bethenny was the secret spice that made Scary Island so terrifying.

But Kelly did have some nerves about filming again. She never filmed with Kristen or Dorinda before. “I was definitely very nervous going back. I mean, I haven’t been on television [for] 11 years,” she stated. “The fans haven’t seen me in so long.”

Kelly continued, “All those emotions were teed up, and I just wanted to hang out with the women. I was really happy to just spend time with them and get to know them.”

The RHONY alum also shot down rumors that she stopped following Sonja and Ramona on Instagram. “I didn’t even know that I was following them to begin with. You have to remember, when I was on Housewives, there was no Instagram,” Kelly explained. “Maybe I should start following them.”

Kelly is also excited about the premiere of Season 14 of RHONY. She has “two friends” appearing on the reboot: Ubah Hassan and Jenna Lyons.

“Everyone’s going to love Ubah just because she’s such a warm and beautiful person. I think she’s going to do really well this season,” Kelly said.

Season 14 of Real Housewives of New York premieres July 16 at 9/8c on Bravo.

TELL US – ARE YOU GOING TO WATCH SEASON 5 OF RHUGT? ARE YOU SURPRISED THAT KELLY HAD A GREAT TIME ON THE TRIP?