Kris Jenner Drank Vodka Every Day To Get Through Raising Six Kids

Kris Jenner, she’s a celebrity who is just like us. Well, not exactly — we’re all not born to be the Momager matriarch of The Kardashians. That’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing that literally no one on Earth can empathize with. No, Kris is like the average reality TV fan because of her personality. She likes drinking cocktails, teasing her kids, and having a good time. For that, you have to love her, even though her insane social power is equally as frightening.

Kris is undoubtedly the No. 1 person in the Kardashian family that I’d like to hang out with. Imagine how fun it would be to attend dinner at her house that ends in too many martinis and karaoke. It’s literally a dream. Unlike her famous daughters, Kris has this undeniable grasp of life that’s fascinating to watch and also makes her easier to relate to.

Kris also gets real about being a mom to six hard-headed children. According to a recent interview from Kim Kardashian with Vogue Italia, Kris’ parenting secret might have something to do with her famous love for a vodka martini.

Kris Jenner, a woman of the people

During Kim’s big Vogue interview, she gushed about the respect she has for Kris Jenner as a mom of six. Kim, who has four kids of her own, expressed her sheer amazement at Kris’ ability to juggle six very different and very big personalities. “She is just like, ‘Why do you think I had my vodka at 5 o’clock every day?'” Kim said. That’s so relatable, and I’m a mother to one child — a dog.

It’s easy to anticipate the mom shamers who are going to come at Kris for saying she drank every day as a mom. Get a grip. It’s clearly a joke and Kris’ kids obviously were well enough taken care of to become the superstars they are. Kim’s quote is just another example of Kris Jenner’s icon status, and I won’t stand for anyone hating on her vodka martini habit.

