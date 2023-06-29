Bethenny Frankel Explains Why She Hired Infamous RHONJ Investigator Bo Dietl

For someone who tries so hard to distance themselves from their Real Housewives past, Bethenny Frankel is always inserting herself in the narrative. They always come back, but Bethenny’s ungrateful approach makes it hard to re-embrace her. Unless B got on a plane and joined the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip with her old Real Housewives of New York castmates, I’m not interested.

Bethenny has been doing the most on her ReWives podcast to remain relevant in the Bravo universe. It’s truly insufferable to listen as she spends each episode (or the handful I’ve subjected myself to) bragging about how much she doesn’t watch Bravo. It’s radiating hater vibes. Despite having no base knowledge of the ongoing shows, Bethenny’s ego doesn’t stop her from sharing all of her half-baked opinions.

Bethenny recently hopped on her podcast to talk about the Real Housewives of New Jersey drama. Of course, Bethenny found a way to somehow make the Bo Dietl of it all about herself. Now it’s like my two sleep paralysis demons — B and Bo — are teaming up to terrorize me at every waking hour. Andy Cohen, what did I do to deserve this?

Bethenny Frankel’s bogus Bo Dietl story

Bethenny hopped on her podcast to talk about her relationship with Luis Ruelas‘ private investigator buddy. Again, she made sure to let us know that she’s not caught up with RHONJ or has any insight into the Bo Dietl storyline. However, one odd interaction she had with him in the past was seemingly relevant enough for her to make an entire podcast episode about it. Yawn.

Bethenny explained that she hired Bo Dietl back in the day to uncover an eBay scam surrounding a diamond ring. “I hired Bo Dietl for less than one week on this ring scam,” B explained. “That I ended up getting back myself.” OK, so not only is she so connected to Bo Dietl, but she’s also a better PI than him. Give it a break.

She explained that Bo Dietl was insistent on Bethenny faxing over information to him about the online scam. The method seemed outdated to her, especially for a crime that allegedly took place on eBay. “I was very frustrated,” she explained. “We had to be moving fast — not at a dinosaur’s fax machine pace.” In true Bethenny fashion, she claims that she single-handedly recovered her diamond ring, uncovered a Russian crime ring, and sent a guy to jail. Do you want the full story? You’ll have to buy her book for that. I literally can’t roll my eyes any further.

Despite her convoluted Bo Dietl story, Bethenny praised Luis for having the idea to hire him in the first place. Bethenny claims Bo Dietl loves the spotlight and even teased a run for office in the past (*shudders*). “It makes perfect sense that Bo Dietl would get involved,” Bethenny said. “[Luis’s] fighting fire with fire.” So Bethenny might be the only person in the world who thinks that Bo Dietl entering the RHONJ orbit is “genius.” Do with that information what you will.

TELL US – ARE YOU SURPRISED TO HEAR THAT BETHENNY FRANKEL HAD A PAST WITH BO DIETL? WHAT DID YOU THINK ABOUT HER STORY INVOLVING THE PRIVATE INVESTIGATOR?