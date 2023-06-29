Dolores Catania Gives Update on Friendship With Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas

Dolores Catania is one of the many Real Housewives of New Jersey cast members who were more than ready to leave the toxic Season 13 reunion behind them. Teresa Giudice’s family drama was exhausting, and I couldn’t imagine having to be a part of the narrative. Dolo has been ingrained in this family for years — she knows them better than anyone. So it had to be hard for her to watch it fall apart.

Dolores kept it cool during the RHONJ reunion. Her ex-husband Frank Catania may have been ready to call out Luis Ruelas and his private investigator. However, Dolo didn’t want her or her children’s names in the narrative whatsoever. Smart woman. It’s best to not become one of Bo Dietl’s targets.

Following the reunion, there are a lot of questions involving the status of the cast relationships. Many fans wondered if Dolores would distance herself from Tre and Luis after the Bo Dietl drama. But according to Bravo’s The Daily Dish, Dolo and Tre are as tight as ever.

Dolores Catania is forever Team Tre

Dolores and her man Paul Connell joined Tre and Luis for a double date this week. The group attended a charity gold outing and took to social media to chronicle the event. Dolores shared photos of Paul and Luis swinging clubs and paling around the course on her Instagram Story. Luis even gave Dolo a thumbs-up gesture in the video, which is like an ominous way of saying he’s got her on his side. The clip sort of sent chills down my spine.

Tre also posted a TikTok with Dolores about how she thought she’d get a hole-in-one on the course. Tre’s athletic abilities aside, the two RHONJ stars appear to be besties as if the Season 13 reunion never happened. It’s good for Dolores, who wanted to move past the drama regarding her son working for Luis before it even was fully brought up. Dolo better watch her back though, with that walking red flag and his sidekick PI getting too close to her orbit.

TELL US – ARE YOU SURPRISED TO SEE THAT DOLORES CATANIA AND TERESA GIUDICE ARE STILL FRIENDS? DO YOU THINK DOLORES ACTUALLY LIKES LUIS RUELAS?