Meredith Marks Gives an Update on Brooks Marks’ New Career Move

Brooks Marks featured heavily on the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City alongside his mother, Meredith Marks. He got entangled in drama with Jen Shah after the former reality TV star supposedly flashed him multiple times. She publicly questioned and labeled his sexuality, and got into a nasty social media battle with Meredith. Nothing good came out of engaging with Jen.

But Brooks also triumphed professionally while on the show. He launched a clothing line, albeit one lacking any variety whatsoever, and presented a fashion show. Brooks was celebrated for the threshold he achieved at such a young age. And the successes don’t end there.

Brooks’ professional goals have come “full circle”

On June 26, Meredith announced her son’s newest professional endeavor on Instagram. The scoop is Brooks signed with Ford Models, a major agency in the field.

According to Meredith, modeling is a family affair. All three of her children modeled when they were young, so now Brooks is on round two as an adult. She included some of the family portfolio pictures in the post.

“This is so full circle!! Beyond proud of [Brooks] for signing with [Ford Models]. Our whole family used to model with FORD … some of my favorite photos and memories from my children’s childhood,” Meredith captioned the pictures. “Get ready for Brooks to re-enter the industry!!!”

For his part, Brooks also shared more of his modeling shots to social media. He wrote, “I’m SO excited to announce I signed with [Ford Models]. I modeled with Ford when I was a toddler and it’s so full circle to join their men’s board.”

He engaged with followers by adding, “Can’t wait for [you] to come on this journey with me.”

Cheers to Brooks’ next chapter. Perhaps this venture will be included in the next season of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

