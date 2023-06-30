Did Teresa Giudice Copy Cousin Kathy Wakile in New Cannoli Cooking Video?

Teresa Giudice managed to, yet again, cause controversy. This time, it was on her latest episode of Cook with Love, a YouTube channel in which the Real Housewives of New Jersey stars creates a culinary wonder with the help of one of her daughters.

Teresa took to social media to promote her episode, which featured cannoli cupcakes. In a previous segment, the mother of four admitted that she was never much of a baker. Cooking (with love) was her thing. So why desserts? Why now? And why desserts that bring to mind family members that she is feuding with? It’s worth mentioning that she also made sprinkled cookies in a supposed dig against her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga.

Now, it’s Kathy Wakile, in the kitchen with Teresa’s cannoli cupcakes. Of course we are talking about the reality TV star’s dessert loving cousin. She co-starred on the series for Seasons 3-5. During that time, Kathy monetized her love of baking into the Dolci Della Dea. One of the first products was a cannoli making kit. So, is there a connection with Teresa current recipe?

Fans and critics responded on Instagram

Critics of Teresa claimed she “copied” Kathy’s idea for the Sicilian staple. Knowing the reality TV star, it’s very possible. But she will deny any ill-will. Then again, did Kathy ever suggest cannoli CUPCAKES? Let’s not stand in the way of innovation. We are all the losers if this recipe doesn’t get out.

“Hi, guys! It’s Teresa Giudice! Welcome back,” the RHONJ star said to her fans while posing in her and Luis Ruelas’ stunning kitchen.

“Today we’re making dessert! I’m making the Holy Cannoli Cupcakes,” she continued.

Teresa acknowledged that the recipe can be “intimidating,” she also called her recipe “really easy” and “fun to make.”

Critics were quick to question Teresa’s decision to use that particular dessert. One comment read, “she copied her cousin Kathy!” A second wrote, “Is it @kathywakile[‘s] cannoli recipe? Cause they are delicious.” A third follower chimed in to exclaim, “not Kathy’s dessert!!!!” While a fourth wrote, “@kathywakile is the Queen Of Cannoli!!!! Sorry!”

But Teresa was not without supporters. One eloquently pointed out, “Kathy didn’t invent cannolis. Those are common Italian desserts.”

Whether intentional or not, this snub is one of many between the estranged cousins. Teresa’s and Kathy’s falling out was documented during their time together on RHONJ. At its worst during the Season 4 reunion Kathy called Teresa’s father “a coward” and her mother “a f*cking liar.” There was no coming back from that moment.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK TERESA DELIBERATELY USED A CANNOLI RECIPE TO SNUG KATHY? DOES KATHY HAVE A MONOPOLY ON CANNOLI MAKING? SHOULD TERESA STICK TO COOKING?