Tom Sandoval Missing From Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Filming as He Shoots Another Show

Vanderpump Rules is filming Season 11 but Tom Sandoval is filming elsewhere. It might not be a bad idea to let the players play the game without him for a couple of weeks. Recently he’s been out on the road with his Venmo band, but another opportunity came his way.

Much like Tom Schwartz, Sandoval has taken a brief pause from his regular life and is trying his luck on a competition-based show. No, he won’t be wowing us with talent on the Masked Singer. On this one, Tom will be trying to stay alive. TMZ has the details.

Is Tom tough enough?

Insiders have shared Sandoval dipped out to New Zealand to film Season 2 of the FOX show Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. And Tom will have to use all of his little special forces to maintain a normal sinus rhythm because this show is no joke.

While Tom has braved the wilds of being hated after cheating on Ariana Madix, now he’s getting paid to be kicked in the ass. Irony, we love to see it. Special Forces place celebrities in really bad situations and then provides near-impossible challenges. Former Special Forces members put the celebs through hell before they either fail or surrender.

Season 1 of Special Forces featured Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore. She lasted six episodes before she voluntarily gave up. So we should probably wager if Sandoval lasts as long as Kenya. My bet is no. Hannah Brown from The Bachelorette managed to make it all the way to Episode 10 and won the game with soccer star Carli Lloyd.

There has been no word on how Tom performed on Special Forces, but he probably called a lot of people “dude” and carried plenty of white nail polish. For his sake, I hope the drill sergeants were Team Ariana.

