Albie Manzo Defends Gia Giudice: She Has ‘Every Right to Defend’ Her Family

Most of us are aware that the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast is exploding right now after the Season 13 reunion. Things feel tense at best and vitriolic at worst. This is all, of course, thanks to the feud between the Giudice and Gorga families.

Teresa Giudice’s beef with her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga, spread like a fungus. It infected the other Housewives as well as Teresa’s other family, like her husband, Luis Ruelas, and her daughter, Gia Giudice.

Many have tried to say that Gia has no place in all this — that she’s too young specifically. Someone who might offer a fairer perspective would be Albie Manzo, son of Caroline Manzo, a RHONJ alum. As part of his appearance on the AllAboutTRH Podcast, Albie discussed Gia’s situation.

Albie Manzo’s take on Gia Giudice

As far as Gia being told to stay out of it, Albie said, “That’s nonsense. Like, she’s got every right to do it … Look, this is kind of the thing too, right, with everybody that watches the show … you’re not trying to have a dialogue. You want your mind made up.” He has a point. In general, people are stubborn. They look for confirmation rather than wanting to have their mind changed.

“They want Gia … to be an entitled brat that shouldn’t have an opinion. Or, ‘How dare you get involved in the adult’s business?’ Well, listen, not for nothing, this kid’s been on TV for 10 years … She’s smart as hell. She’s sharp.” Albie further pushed others to consider all that Gia’s accomplished if they still believe she’s out of her depth.

Albie encouraged Gia not to listen to any of the naysayers. After throwing her a few more compliments, telling her how well-equipped she was for all this, he concluded by saying, “She has every right to defend, however [she] wants to defend.”

