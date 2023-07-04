Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Posted Selfie Together Hours Before Split Reports Surfaced

And we thought Scandoval was bad?

The news surrounding Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s marriage has sent us into a spiral. And if that wasn’t enough, the latest revelations have been even more shocking.

If you’ve somehow missed it, the world discovered on July 3rd, 2023, that Kyle was celebrating her freedom this year in a whole new way. A source shared that after 27 years of marriage, the RHOBH OG and her real-state tycoon of a husband were splitting. “Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof,” they said. Plus, “They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family.”

Kyle shared a selfie of the two right before the split announcement

Photo: @kylerichards18/Instagram

Since then, many users have chimed in, giving their opinions on what they think is going down between the pair. Some folks have alleged that Kyle has been in a relationship with country singer Morgan Wade, while others have said they’ve seen this coming all along. However, some fans are still shocked by this supposed revelation, especially since the couple posed together for an Instagram story recently.

Just hours before the split became a trending topic on Twitter, Kyle shared a selfie of her and Mauricio to her Instagram. In it, the two posed alongside their long-time friend, Faye Resnick, as a tribute to the interior designer’s birthday.

“Happy Birthday. We love you,” Kyle captioned the photo.

Following several hours of rumors and speculations, Kyle and Mo addressed the split news in a statement online. Even though they denied the divorce rumors, they did confirm there’s been some trouble in the 90210.

“In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue,” they started. “However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously.”

