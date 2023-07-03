Lisa Rinna Takes Out $4.3 Million in Mortgages on Beverly Hills Mansion

Hard times without the Bravo paycheck? Lisa Rinna and her husband Harry Hamlin totaled $4.3 million in mortgages on their Beverly Hills home. This is on the heels of her departure from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills at the end of Season 12.

So, what’s going on with Lisa and Harry’s finances? Was their wealth all a front for the show? This most recent mortgage is just one of three that the couple took out in recent years.

“Bank of the Stars” to the rescue

According to The U.S. Sun, Lisa and Harry first took out a home loan for $2,830,000 in August 2018. Property records show that merely a year later, the couple took a second one for $617,000. Finally, in April 2023, the third and largest loan was granted at $930,000. City National Bank financed the loans. This “Bank of the Stars” is known for working with celebrities.

Harry and Lisa bought the mansion over 20 years ago. The price was never disclosed. It boasts 4,000 feet with five bedrooms and four bathrooms. They raised their two daughters, Delilah Belle, 25, and Amelia Gray, 22, in that home.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills filmed many cast events there as well. Harry is a fan of the domestic arts and is often on camera preparing food. Once there was the pie baking. His unparalleled sauce made a splash on the show as well. As for Lisa, she has filmed dance videos throughout her lavish home and gardens with an unwitting Harry completing tasks in the background.

It’s obviously a cherished home. But Lisa and Harry have very little equity in it currently. Realtor sites claim mansion is worth $4.9 million. So having $4,388,800 in loans means the bank is more so the owner now than Lisa and Harry.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns – without Lisa and Harry – in November 2023.

TELL US – WHAT IS YOUR REACTION TO THE AMOUNT OF HOME LOANS HARRY AND LISA HAVE? DO YOU THINK THEY ARE SIMPLY REORGANIZING THEIR FINANCES?