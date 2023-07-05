NeNe Leakes Gives Theory as to Why She Was Edited Out of RHOA

NeNe Leakes recently shared her theory about why she was edited her out of a recent Real Housewives of Atlanta episode.

The Bravo legend has had quite the past few years. In addition to losing her late husband Gregg Leakes to cancer, NeNe claimed to be blacklisted from the entertainment industry following her messy legal battle with NBC Universal.

Since then, it’s been clear that Bravo and Andy Cohen won’t address their beef with NeNe in depth. Based on an excerpt from Andy’s latest book, The Daddy Diaries, he addressed many fans’ desire to have the star back on the Real Housewives by hinting that her peach is officially rotten. And Bravo agreed when a recent episode featured a clip from Season 4, in which the reality star was completely edited out.

Viewers expressed strong opinions about Bravo’s move; however, NeNe didn’t. At the time, she stated she was in her “soft era.” But now, she’s had a change of heart.

NeNe calls Bravo “crazy” for trying to erase her from RHOA

During a recent chat with TMZ, NeNe addressed the snub and shared her theory about the incident.

“I thought that was funny, and I thought that was kind of crazy to do,” she said. “But I also think that people sometimes use reverse psychology,” she continued. “So maybe they were thinking if we edit her out … more people tune in the next week.”

“So that’s how I try to think of it,” she said. “Maybe they were like, ‘OK, we’re gonna edit her out, and people will tune in next week to watch.’”

Leakes sued the network over alleged discrimination claims in 2022, stating, “NBC, Bravo, and True [Entertainment] foster a corporate and workplace culture in which racially insensitive and inappropriate behavior is tolerated — if not encouraged.”

NeNe said she doesn’t feel the production company was being malicious by editing her out; however, she thinks someone at the top is coming for her.

“I don’t even think it was production,” she said. “Cause production only [does] what the orders are. So someone from the top ordered that to be done, and they did what they were told to do.”

Following a healthy amount of backlash, Bravo and Peacock restored an edited version of the episode on the streaming service without the throwback scene.

Real Housewives of Atlanta continues Sundays at 8/7c.

