Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Have ‘Been Struggling’

What in the world is going on in Beverly Hills? The news of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s separation was shocking when it first emerged. But now, the more we hear from insiders close to the family, the more it sounds like these issues have been simmering for a long time. Why haven’t we seen that on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

According to Entertainment Tonight, a source close to the family is spilling the tea about the dynamic between Kyle and Mauricio. For this insider, it wasn’t surprising when the news dropped about marital trouble because they claim Kyle and Mauricio have been struggling behind the scenes.

The struggle is real

The source close to the family told the outlet that Kyle and Mauricio have been having issues in their relationship. So, the only people being blindsided by this news are the RHOBH fans who were too busy watching Kyle fight with her sisters.

The insider shared, “Kyle and Mauricio have been struggling in their relationship. Their problems aren’t new. They had been spending time apart and doing their own things, but they have been trying to make things work.”

This mirrors what Mauricio said in an interview earlier this year when he admitted that their busy schedules put a strain on their marriage. At the time, he told the outlet, “We’ve been very, very lucky. Right now, we’re both very, very busy, and we just have to keep things going and work at it.”

With rumors of a full-blown separation floating around, Kyle and Mauricio are working on repairing their marriage both in the public eye and behind the scenes. They released a joint statement clarifying that divorce isn’t on the table. They also spent the Fourth of July in Aspen, Colorado, with their daughters, and they ensured their time together was well-documented on social media.

Although there’s no official premiere date for the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, it looks set to debut in November 2023, and Kyle and Maurico’s marriage crisis is expected to be highlighted when the show returns. Buckle up, everybody.

