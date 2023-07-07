Taylor Armstrong’s Husband Sued Over Alleged 5-Figure Debt

If you are like many Americans, living paycheck to paycheck and often wondering how to get by each month, you’re in good company. It appears most reality television stars are in the same situation. Real Housewives of Orange County star Taylor Armstrong is going through some financial issues. Again.

It would be nice if Taylor could live worry-free for the rest of her life after what fans saw her endure on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. While she did escape a horrific situation, her life still isn’t perfect. Taylor’s husband was recently sued over a big debt, and the bank wants the money.

Cap One is calling

Taylor’s hubby John Bluher was hit with a legal suit that accused him of not paying his credit card bill. Also, this comes months after the IRS slapped an enormous lien on him. Now Capital One is coming in hot. Radar has the details.

A civil suit has been filed against John. We would all appreciate it if this man could pay his bills so Taylor doesn’t have to further suffer in life. Please and thank you. The case was filed earlier in Orange County Superior Court and Johnny is on the hook for $21,456.13. So apparently when Cap One asks John, “What’s in your wallet?” – the answer is “not much.”

Evidently, legal docs say “Money was lent by [Capital One] to [John] at [John’s] request.” Additionally, the bank is requesting the balance to be paid in full. John has not responded to the suit at this time.

Furthermore, this isn’t John’s first dance in the financial woes rodeo. In December 2019, Johnny received a tax lien. He was accused of owing $468,848.18 to the IRS for the year 2014. That debt remains active.

No word on whether or not Tamra Judge will use this as ammo to bash Taylor in future episodes. Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

