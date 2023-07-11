Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Not in Couple’s Therapy

No one really knows what’s going on with Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak. She and Kroy Biermann aren’t exactly pillars of truth and they are both involved in … something. Kim and Kroy have been through a boatload of drama, only to make a complete 180.

Despite horrible accusations and claims of unfit parenting, Kim and Kroy have decided divorce isn’t the way. Or maybe they simply cannot afford the split. Now, as we wait for the bankruptcy announcement that is surely coming any moment, the troubled couple are reconciled, but not in therapy. TMZ has the scoop.

Healing alone together?

Tons of questions surround Kim and Kroy’s latest twist. After assuring the general public they hate each other, and putting their kids through hell, their undying love has conquered all obstacles. Sure, Jan. These two have a lot more going on than their marriage problems, banks are coming after them from all angles.

So they decided to reunite and stay together for the kids. But the former estranged duo are doing it solo. Kind of. My friends, Kim and Kroy are relying on Jesus to keep them together.

Insiders shared that they aren’t in any type of couples therapy, even though they desperately need it. Alternatively, they are depending on a “higher power.” Sources added Kimbo and Kroy are keeping it on the low and hoping God and their “shared Christian faith” will bring them to glory. No word on whether or not God and the disciples are currently researching bankruptcy lawyers.

Apparently, Kim has always believed in a “higher power” as evidenced by her “ask, believe, and receive” mantra. Recently, Kroy has also found the Lord. This must be why the family was papped in a PR stunt at church.

Ultimately Sister Kim and Brother Kroy feel they don’t need a third party to intervene in their problems. They will be “leaning on each other” to repair the cracks in the marriage. At this time, we don’t know if the higher power will also address the pair’s financial issues. Stay tuned.

TELL US – DO YOU BELIEVE KIM AND KROY ARE RELYING ON GOD TO HEAL THEIR MARRIAGE? DO YOU THINK THEY ARE PULLING A MASSIVE PR STUNT? IS BANKRUPTCY COMING NEXT?