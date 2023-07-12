Dave Portnoy Slams ‘Gross’ Sonja Morgan After Motel Sex Comments

Dave Portnoy recently responded to Sonja Morgan’s facetious request for sex in a motel — and some Real Housewives of New York fans are not happy.

After a story about Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady’s potential romantic relationship, everyone (especially the “jock bros”) had something to say. Dave, the president of Barstool Sports, shared strong feelings about the NFL Super Bowl champion dating a girl like Kim. “She ruins every man’s life she touches,” he said.

“If he wants to f*ck her, go f*ck her in a motel and gossip and tell your friends … We’re not dating the Kardashians, Tom,” he said.

“Listen, she’s hot, she’s a bazillionaire, but she’s a paparazzi girl. She f*cked on camera to get famous,” he said, referencing Kim’s 2007 sex tape with R&B singer Ray J. “She’s … a reality TV girl.”

He admitted nothing’s wrong with reality television stars and even dubbed Kim as a “talented … A-lister.” But per Dave’s standards for Tom, that doesn’t cut it. “You’re Tom Brady. You’re better than that. If you’re not better than that, none of us are better than that.”

“Kris Jenner is going to be running his life. He’s going to be on Meeting the Kardashians and talking about nail polish with Scott Disick and f*cking Kanye [West] and that other guy who keeps having the babies, the Laker guy,” he continued, talking about Tristan Thompson.

Dave calls Sonja “gross”

With all due respect….gross https://t.co/P1WxclmmeK — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) July 10, 2023

After hearing Dave’s comments about Kim, Tom, and motels, Sonja couldn’t wait to let Dave know she wanted in on the action.

“Awesome. Does that mean Dave will take me to a motel?” the RHONY alum commented on Instagram. But the 46-year-old was not having it. “With all due respect … gross,” he tweeted.

Many fans came to Sonja’s defense online. “David Portnoy, I love u don’t u dare disrespect Sonja Morgan like that!!!!!” said one user, while another added, “No, no, no! You do not disrespect the Morgan name!!”

Sonja was married to John Adams Morgan — a member of the Morgan family — from 1998 to 2006. She now stars in Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake, which continues Sundays at 10/9c on Bravo.

TELL US — WHAT DO YOU THINK OF DAVE’S COMMENTS? WAS SONJA’S INSTAGRAM COMMENT GROSS?