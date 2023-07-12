Jax Taylor Thinks It’s ‘Not Healthy’ for Raquel Leviss To Return to Vanderpump Rules

Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor recently dished on Raquel Leviss’ return to the reality show he started, and he believes it’s an unhealthy move.

Jax has certainly been in the spotlight for doing something less than smart. Like that time he stole a pair of sunglasses or cheated on his girlfriend with her best friend on camera. Either way, he’s been public enemy number one. And just when you thought it couldn’t get any lower, Tom Sandoval and Raquel enter the chat.

After discovering their disgustingly low affair, everyone turned on them —as they should’ve. But for some reason, after being drug through the mud online and on national television, both still decided to sign their contracts for the newest season. However, Jax doesn’t think it’s the smartest move.

Jax feels bad for no reality star in drama

(Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

When asked by Us Weekly whether he thinks Raquel should be returning to the Bravo series, the father of one had no problem saying what’s on his mind.

“No, absolutely not. No,” he said. “There’s nothing healthy about reality TV for anybody.” His Bravo colleague, Hannah Berner, who appeared on Summer House, agreed in a separate interview where she said reality stars are “abused.” But even though Jax thinks the entertainment world can be a “toxic place,” he doesn’t feel bad when sh*t hits the fan.

“We all stepped in this game together,” Jax explained. “We all know what we’re doing [and we] all signed on the dotted line. I don’t feel bad for anybody. This is what you signed up for. Now you gotta own it.”

Jax continued by saying that to be on a show like Vanderpump Rules; you must develop a “thick skin.” But the Pump Rules OG doesn’t believe Raquel can handle the pressure.

“In my opinion, I think [Raquel] dove into something that was a little bit bigger than her. I don’t think she’s mentally tough enough to be in something like this.”

In breaking news, it has now been confirmed that Raquel has signed on for Season 11 of Pump Rules. Bring on the dumpster fire.

TELL US – DO YOU AGREE WITH JAX THAT RAQUEL ISN’T STRONG ENOUGH TO BE ON PUMP RULES? OR ARE YOU HAPPY FOR HER TO RETURN FOR THE NEXT SEASON?