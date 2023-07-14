Tom Sandoval Still an Adele Fan After Vegas Diss

Scandoval became such a big event in pop culture that EVERYBODY was talking about it. On one stage, you have the political elite offering their support to Ariana Madix. On the other, you have A-List celebrities, including Jennifer Lawrence roasting Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss.

And if that wasn’t a big enough blow to their ego, Adele, whose on another level of superstardom, chimed in too. At one of her concerts, she walked around the audience with a microphone trying to get the rundown on what really happened at SUR.

After referring to Sandoval as “the guy who cheated,” she wanted someone to explain his role in Lisa Vanderpump’s dynasty.

“Is he, like, the manager at the store?” she asked the crowd until someone explained that he’s a “server” that “tries to sing.” Ouch. I can’t imagine someone trashing your already less-than-subpar vocals in front of Adele feels good. But, hey, I guess that’s what you get when you put your partner 10 years through living hell on national television.

Tom is still a fan of Adele

(Photo by: Casey Durkin/Bravo)

Despite Adele’s lack of knowledge of Sandoval and the rest of the Vanderpump Rules gang, Tom says there’s no beef between him and the award-winning singer.

After the TMZ reporter told the reality star that Adele called him trash (which she didn’t), Tom seemed completely unphased.

“Ok, well, I would think anybody who has been told, you know, a certain story about me would think the exact same thing,” he said. “I can’t knock her for that.”

Even though Adele doesn’t seem to have the best perception of Tom right now, the 40-year-old VPR star said he’s still planning to support the artist.

“She’s a very, very talented woman,” he explained. “I never went to her concerts, but I would definitely enjoy an Adele show, for sure.”

When asked if the two had bad blood, he replied, “No. I think it’s very normal for Adele to feel whatever she feels.”

Meanwhile, Sandoval is currently filming scenes for Pump Rules Season 11. Exactly when it will debut on Bravo remains to be seen.

