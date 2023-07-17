Andy Cohen Reveals History With Jenna Lyons Before RHONY Reboot

When Andy Cohen announced the reboot of the Real Housewives of New York City, we don’t think anyone was ready to receive the news. Who could imagine not having Sonja Morgan and Dorinda Medley holding apples on our TV screens ever again? Certainly not us. However, the revamped cast of Season 14 is a sight to behold. And yes, based on that trailer, we’re in for quite the ride.

Among the cast of new superstars is former J-Crew executive creative director and president Jenna Lyons. Based on the season’s teaser, the fashion maven stirs up some trouble among her NY co-stars, but according to Andy, that will make her the perfect addition.

Andy boats about Jenna’s being on RHONY

When Andy spoke to HollywoodLife at the RHONY premiere a few days ago, the Bravo executive said he was surprised but not too surprised that the NYC fashion designer joined the legendary series. After all, they’ve known each other for some time.

“I met her years ago. She used to come to my Christmas parties. I’ve always been a fan,” he revealed.

Jenna will star alongside five other women, Sai De Silva, Erin Lichy, Jessel Taank, Ubah Hassan, and Brynn Whitfield, on the latest iteration of the beloved Bravo series. The network hoped to cast a group of friends from different walks of life to display an accurate representation of New York City.

“It feels familiar, but it’s a whole new group of friends,” Andy said.

In another interview, Ubah shared something similar, adding that this group is the revamp New York needed.

“It’s a new era. We’re giving you something new and fresh,” she said. “But each and every one represents New York somehow. A New York woman is a New York woman. We all go through hectic New York and the opportunities that it gives you.”

Real Housewives of New York Season 14 continues Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.

