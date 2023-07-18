Kenya Moore Suggests Kim Zolciak’s Divorce Wasn’t Real

Kenya Moore is always known to speak her mind, a trait I’ve admired her for. This time around, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star didn’t shy away from expressing her opinions on Kim Zolciak’s divorce to ex-husband Kroy Biermann. In fact, she didn’t even believe it was real.

Amen, sis!

The RHOA housewife made it clear that while she believed the former couple were in debt, she didn’t believe the divorce was real. Kenya said, “My true feeling is that they’re not getting divorced. I think that it’s just a way to separate their assets or maybe get out of owing some of their debtors. So to me, I just can’t see that being real news.”

Kenya has echoed Bravo fans’ speculations over the messy divorce. Calling a spade a spade, like always. You have my respect!

Kenya Moore is clearly not a fan of Kroy Biermann

Kim and Kroy filed for divorce in May 2023 after the RHOA alum stated that their marriage was “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.” Reports of their split left Bravo fans in shock, who have witnessed the family’s highs and lows in reality shows including RHOA and Don’t Be Tardy.

It was a constant blame game and allegations during the divorce process that left us all tired. Accusations of kidnapping, gambling, and addiction filled pages and pages of news outlets. Just when fans wanted it to end for good, it was reported that the couple were giving it a second chance and were trying to work it out.

I mean, the tactic isn’t new as we’ve all see it happen with many reality TV couples. All the ruckus just for them to get back together? Kenya called it, you guys!

The RHOA star clearly voiced her dislike for Kroy. Kenya never believed the divorce in the first place but she also questioned how he was like “behind closed doors.” She slammed him before stating that he was “pressed on mute.”

Kenya said, “Is he really putting on Kim’s lipstick and makeup and doing her wigs? … When he’s out, he just doesn’t seem to have any kind of personality and it seemed like he was just living for Kim.”

When asked if Kenya would date Kroy, the RHOA star laughed (we did too!) and said, “What if I came across him? I would swipe off the phone. I would just probably turn my phone off at that point. I’d be like, ‘Hell to the no.'”

Prior to their divorce, Kim and Kroy were struggling to manage their financial expenses, with the foreclosure of their Georgia mansion. Or was the divorce Kim’s way of making it back to RHOA to cash some dollars? Kenya might have just spilled it all!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta continues – without Kim and Kroy – Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.

