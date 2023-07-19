Andy Cohen Teases Kyle Richards’ Marriage Clarity in RHOBH Season 13

Divorces have run rampant in 2023 and some of them have been extremely shocking. When PEOPLE reported that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards was splitting with husband Mauricio Umansky after 27 years of marriage, it left Bravo fans stunned.

Although Kyle and Mauricio denied that they would divorce, they also agreed that it had been the most toughest year of their marriage. Looks like we’ll finally get some answers as to why they’re in trouble.

During the premiere party of Real Housewives of New York City Season 14, host Andy Cohen gave his two cents. He said, “I think when you watch this season, maybe you’ll be a little less surprised.”

RHOBH season 13 took an entirely different turn!

Fans were eagerly looking forward to a new season of RHOBH after the disaster that was Season 12. Both Lisa Rinna and Kathy Hilton exited the group, and it appears as though the ladies actually had some fun this time round.

All that came crashing down after Kyle and Mauricio’s split announcement, and it left fans shell-shocked and heartbroken. To have one of the fan-favorite couples breaking up was on no one’s bingo card.

It definitely spoiled Fourth of July plans. Instead of celebrating, viewers were reeling and trying to process the news. After a dramatic exit for alums Rinna, Kathy, and Diana Jenkins, all we needed was some petty drama.

Honestly, we all thought the cameras would be up and running as soon as news broke. It’s what they did with Scandoval. As Kyle and Mo ask for privacy, however, that may not be the case here.

It looks like we’ll have to wait for the next season to air to understand why the split reportedly happened in the first place.

During the RHONY premiere party, Andy admitted being very surprised with the couple’s split. “Surprised” is an understatement, Andy. Shocked, stunned, disheartened might be a better fit.

The host, however, also revealed that he had “corresponded” with Kyle since the split but denied divulging any further details, maintaining that it was a “private conversation.” Andy had previously teased that the marital troubles will be included “in some way shape or form” in the upcoming season.

I guess patience is the key here. Let’s all be calm and hope and pray Kyle and Mauricio figure out their way to work it all out – and also wait for all the tea to be spilled in season 13.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to return to Bravo in November 2023.

