Bethenny Frankel Claims Andy Cohen Pushed Her To Marry Jason Hoppy

Remember back when Real Housewives of New York alum Bethenny Frankel was dating Jason Hoppy? The couple seemed like a great match. It looked like Bethenny had found her soulmate in the unassuming pharmaceutical sales executive. Then the happy couple learned that Bethenny was pregnant.

Bethenny turned their romance into an actual wedding spin-off, titled Bethenny Getting Married. The couple said “I Do” in a lavish ceremony in 2010. They welcomed their daughter, Bryn Hoppy, in May 2010. But in 2012, the couple called it quits. What followed was a bitter and nasty divorce. The proceedings dragged on for eight years.

Someone is to blame for that ordeal

The former Real Housewife spoke about her decision to get married to Jason on her Just B with Bethenny Frankel podcast. And she blamed someone for pushing her down the aisle. That’s right – Andy Cohen supposedly told her to seal the deal with Jason.

“Andy told me to marry Jason, so, there we go. F*cking worst idea in history,” Bethenny told her guest, RHONY alum Jill Zarin.

Bethenny and Jason’s divorce must be one of the worst in Bravo’s history. In 2016, a financial settlement was finalized. But the exes continued to fight over custody of their daughter.

Finally, Bethenny was awarded full legal custody and primary residential custody. In January 2021, the divorce which lasted four times as long as their marriage, was finalized.

The Skinnygirl mogul found love again with fiancé Paul Bernon. She finally confirmed that they were engaged in March 2021.

“I don’t know when we’ll get married. I’m happily in a partnership, and I love him so much, but I don’t want to plan a wedding,” B stated. I’m sure she was traumatized by her last wedding.

As for Andy? I had no idea he was matchmaking. I’m sure he will respond to this claim soon enough.

