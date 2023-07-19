Real Housewives Panel Give Their Honest RHONY Reboot Opinions

The brand-new Real Housewives of New York premiered over the weekend. After some allegedly unsavory moments, Bravo gave the original RHONY the boot but refreshed the franchise with a whole unspoiled cast.

Amid a flurry of promotions and best wishes, RHONY is back on tv and people are excited. Now a few current and former Real Housewives provide their opinions on Andy Cohen’s new chosen few.

Who was the apple of their eye?

Fans were undecided on how they would accept this new batch of ladies. To be honest, there were a lot of people who didn’t get closure from whatever happened with the OGs. After much fanfare, viewers now have an idea of what to expect and current Housewives share their opinions. The Messenger has the scoop.

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Lisa Barlow already has her favorite out of the group. “Jenna [Lyons] is so real. And I love her approachable, eccentric life.” Also, her closet was almost as awe-inspiring as Lisa Vanderpump’s. Lisa added, “Her background in the fashion industry is truly captivating, and I admire her creative vision and unique sense of style.”

RHOC star Tamra Judge entered the chat, as she does. She said the new cast gives her a “Sex and the City feel.” She also thinks “Jenna is SJP.” Tammy Sue also mentioned she “wasn’t expecting to like it, because I know the originals and love them.” After giving it a shot she’s now “obsessed.”

So far so good!

Tamra’s co-star Gina Kirschenheiter has an affection for Rachel Green Erin Lichy and calls her “strong and direct, but not super aggressive,” which I think is a compliment. She also believes Brynn Whitfield is “smarter than she presents herself,” which definitely does not sound like a compliment.

Additionally, Gina feels Brynn is headed for hot water. This is probably an accurate prediction. “I definitely think she’s going to get herself into trouble with probably all the women, but I think she’s tough enough and clever enough to handle it,” she admitted.

Despite the premier ratings, Gina likes it better than RHOSLC. For her, that drama was too heavy. “I tried watching Salt Lake City and it was too over the top for me. And I like to see arguments about things like cheeseboards! I like that it’s not super heavy so far.”

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey is enthusiastic. She’s “excited to see the show reinvent itself, rather than just throw it completely away.”

Real Housewives of New York Season 14 continues Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.

