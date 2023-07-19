Scheana Shay Apologizes to Former Pump Rules Castmate

Is forgiveness in the air at Vanderpump Rules? When Dayna Kathan joined the show during Season 8, there was one person on the cast who wasn’t thrilled. Scheana Shay felt that Dayna wasn’t Good as Gold.

Dayna hooked up with newbies Brett Caprioni and Max Boyens. Brett had previously hooked up with Scheana. Dayna claimed that Scheana was jealous of her. Meanwhile, Scheana slammed the newbie for being “calculated.”

Well, Dayna joined Scheana on her podcast, Scheananigans with Scheana Shay. And Scheana felt the urge to apologize. If only that feeling could reach into the dark recesses of Tom Sandoval’s soul.

Better late than never

Scheana dived right into why she didn’t give poor Dayna the time of day. “It was so unfair that I didn’t give you a fair chance because I was jealous that you came on the show your first season and boom, everyone is going to Dayna’s comedy shows and everyone is supporting Dayna’s comedy career, and I’m like ‘What about my podcast, what about the show I did in Vegas, what about anything that I’ve done?’” Scheana said. “But it made it so, right off the bat, I had something against you and that was not your fault whatsoever.”

Although Scheana previously issued an apology to Dayna, she wanted to say it again. Why? So her podcast audience could hear it?

“I just want to say again that I’m so sorry that I didn’t give you a fair chance,” the mom of one stated. “And I feel like we could have had such a stronger friendship from the beginning if I was open to receiving you on the show.”

Dayna didn’t feel like her former co-star needed to issue another apology. Dayna remarked, “You don’t have to say that but, like, I think you did get a very unfair shakedown in that whole situation but so did I.”

TELL US – ARE YOU SURPRISED THAT SCHEANA IS APOLOGIZING NOW? WAS DAYNA A GOOD FIT ON PUMP RULES?