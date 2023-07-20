Lisa Vanderpump Reunited James Kennedy With Dog Graham After He Was Dropped off at Shelter

Vanderpump Rules stars Rachel “Raquel” Leviss and James Kennedy adopted an adorable pup during their relationship. The couple even threw Graham a doggy shower and invited their co-stars. It was clear that both James and Rachel relished having a furbaby.

Eventually, after five years of togetherness, Rachel and James called off their engagement. Rachel had custody of Graham. At first, James tried to see Graham. But he finally gave up and let his pup go. I shudder to think of what Graham witnessed if he was awake when Tom Sandoval visited Rachel.

Finally, Graham was reunited with James. TMZ shared the details of the heartwarming reunion.

Graham comes home

James shared the good news on Instagram. He posted photos of himself and his girlfriend, Ally Lewber, with Graham. He wrote, “Look who made his way back home, back into my life, I’ll take care of you forever and I love you.”

A source told TMZ that poor Graham was having some behavioral problems. He had an issue with biting. Rachel was trying to find a home for the pup. She never reached out to James about Graham’s situation. Rachel was staying in a mental health treatment center to help her cope with the Scandoval fallout.

Graham was dropped at a shelter. Thankfully, Lisa Vanderpump’s organization, Vanderpump Dog Foundation, was notified. The foundation reunited Graham with James.

The Pump Rules star put Graham in training classes, and they have helped with his behavior. Why would Rachel try to re-home her dog without telling James? Or asking Lisa for help directly?

Have we learned nothing from “puppy gate?” Lisa won’t be happy about the Graham situation when, and if, she finally meets up with Rachel.

